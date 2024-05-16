The Big Picture Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience with Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie releasing in IMAX next year on June 27, 2025.

Director Joseph Kosinski emphasizes real photography and practical effects for an authentic racing experience on the big screen.

With a powerhouse production team and veteran actors, this highly anticipated film is set to be a must-watch for sports drama fans.

Exciting news for fans of high-octane sports dramas: We've learned Brad Pitt’s upcoming untitled Formula One movie is set to receive a two-week IMAX release beginning on June 27, 2025, even though Apple hasn't yet revealed which studio will be distributing the movie. The highly anticipated film, which stars Pitt as an aged, retired racer making a comeback to mentor a novice driver, promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience on the big screen. The movie will feature Damson Idris (Snowfall) as the young racer who receives training from Pitt’s character. The story revolves around the mentor-student relationship and their journey to achieve success on the racetrack. With Sony’s Gran Turismo already generating buzz with a similar premise on its release last year, it will be fascinating to see how fans respond to this latest addition to the sports drama genre.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his love of practical effects and real-life stunts, as demonstrated in Top Gun: Maverick. Kosinski emphasised the importance of capturing real photography and practical effects in the film, stating:

"It's almost funny to me to see people who are so enamored with real photography. Younger people haven't seen a lot of it. They're so used to CGI (computer-generated images) being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative. That's exactly the approach for Formula One... to shoot at the real races and real cars and capture it. It's going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one for me."

Who's Making the 'Formula One' Movie?

The production team behind the movie is a powerhouse in the industry. Kosinski will produce the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, marking a reunion of the team behind Top Gun: Maverick. Additionally, seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton will produce through his Dawn Apollo banner and Plan B, with Penni Thow, CEO of Copper, serving as executive producer. The script is penned by Ehren Kruger, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick and Dumbo.

It's been confirmed that the film will debut in theaters in IMAX on June 27 before landing exclusively on Apple TV+, though no date has been set for when the film will hit Apple. The collaboration between Kosinski and Bruckheimer, along with the star power of Pitt and Idris, makes this one of the most anticipated films of the year. Stay tuned for more updates on Brad Pitt’s untitled Formula One movie and its IMAX release. Fans of racing and high-speed drama won’t want to miss this exhilarating cinematic event.

