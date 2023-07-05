Brad Pitt’s untitled Formula One film finally has a name, Apex. The long in making Apple TV project has the attention of the fans of the actor as well as the sport. The movie is aptly directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, who is boldly experimenting with high-speed sequences with each new title. Now ESPN has revealed the title of the new feature as filming is set to take place at the British Grand Prix.

The ESPN F1 Twitter handle made the announcement, “Brad Pitt has his own garage at Silverstone this weekend. Filming for his new F1 movie 'Apex' will take place on-site for the first time at the British Grand Prix.” The accompanying image also reveals the name of his character as, Sonny Hayes, as we see the image of a younger Pitt dressed as a driver in the background.

What’s Brad Pitt’s ‘Apex’ About?

The movie will see Pitt as an aged, retired racer who is brought back to the track for one last go-around to help a novice driver achieve success on tracks. The Snowfall fame star Damson Idris is set to play the young racer, Pitt’s character will train. Given Sony’s upcoming Gran Turismo is already on the horizon with a similar premise, it’ll be interesting to see how fans respond to these sports dramas.

For its racing part, Apex is set to add a lot of practical effects. After Maverick Kosinski’s love for practical stunts and capturing the image in camera is only soaring and rightfully so. The director previously revealed, "It's almost funny to me to see people who are so enamored with real photography. Younger people haven't seen a lot of it. They're so used to CGI (computer-generated images) being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative.” Adding, “That's exactly the approach for "Formula One"... to shoot at the real races and real cars and capture it. It's going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one for me."

The feature is produced by Kosinski alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films making it sort of Maverick reunion behind the camera. Furthermore, seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton will also produce through his Dawn Apollo banner and Plan B, while Copper CEO Penni Thow will serve as executive producer. Kosinski will direct from a script by Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick, Dumbo).

There is currently no release date for Apex, though it will have a theatrical release before landing on Apple TV+ exclusively.