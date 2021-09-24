The film will be the sixth film Pitt and Clooney have done together.

Spider-Man: No Way Home writer and director Jon Watts will be writing, directing, and producing a thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to THR, close to a dozen studios including Apple, Netflix, Lionsgate, Amazon, Universal, and Sony, amongst others are all fighting over the film.

While Watts will write, direct, and produce the project, it looks as though Clooney and Pitt will also produce. Clooney will do so under Smokehouse Pictures, while Pitt would under his Plan B Entertainment. Not much is known about the film - including its title - other than that the film will follow two solo fixers assigned to the same job.

Clooney and Pitt have worked on five films together over the years, first in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven, followed by 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (which was directed by Clooney), 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve, 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen, and most recently, in 2008’s Burn After Reading.

Watts is becoming an increasingly reliable writer and director over the years, with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home, not to mention the film’s highly-anticipated third installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, coming to theaters later this year. In addition to the Spider-Man franchise, Watts also has Marvel’s Fantastic Four film in development currently. But it looks as though Watts is ready to make his first major blockbuster outside of Marvel.

The upcoming Watts/Clooney/Pitt film does not have a release date yet, but it will certainly be a massive project to watch out for in the coming years.

