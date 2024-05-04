The Big Picture Dominic Sena's Kalifornia blends violence and neo-noir thrills to critique how American culture glamorizes serial killers and death.

The '90s was rich with the resurrection of cutting edge horror and neo-noir films, and Kalifornia took the best out of every genre, even allowing Brad Pitt to shed the title of America's blue-eyed sweetheart in the dark and disturbing thriller. The movie also features Juliette Lewis in an equally riveting role, and together they wreak havoc upon a sophisticated, city-living couple played by David Duchovny and Michelle Forbes. One of the '90s greatest thrillers, it mixes horror and violence to make statements about how American culture consumes serial killings and death like entertainment.

It's an unshakable watch thanks to Pitt's horrific take on a southern serial killer and Lewis's devastating performance as his helpless girlfriend. Kalifornia deserves to be revered in the same ranks as other acclaimed thrillers from the decade, like Se7en or The Silence of the Lambs. Directed by Dominic Sena, the low-budget independent film was ahead of its time, and features some of Pitt's best work that he ever put on screen.

What Is 'Kalifornia' About?

Kalifornia stars David Duchovny as true-crime novelist, Brian Kessler, who is planning on writing a novel about some of the most infamous murder sites in America, in which serial killers committed their most notorious acts. Considered wacky by most of his friends and co-workers, Brian was clearly ahead of the curve and would fit in perfectly with today's true-crime podcast-obsessed culture. Michelle Forbes stars as his feminist girlfriend and professional photographer, Carrie Laughlin. The couple put an ad out for a ride-share, so they can save money while traveling across the country to all the different murder sites. Lucky, or unluckily, for them, an actual serial killer and his girlfriend answer the ad.

Pitt plays a southern, abusive boyfriend, Early, and Lewis plays his young and naive girlfriend, Adele. When the couple is picked up to begin their trip, Early has already murdered his landlord in cold-blood. Carrie is much more observant than Brian, and begins to realize something is very wrong with Early. As they continue on their journey to their final destination, California, Early starts a vicious killing spree along the way. Kalifornia delivers a slow-burn that has explosions of violence at a moment's notice as Pitt transforms into one of film's scariest killers as the film progresses.

Brad Pitt Portrays a Southern, Psychopathic Serial Killer

Every trace of charm that Pitt elicits in any of his classic films is gone in Kalifornia. Just newly minted as one of Hollywood's most promising young stars, he was coming off playing a hunky cowboy in Thelma and Louise, which skyrocketed him to fame. It was a bold move to play such a disgusting, violent man so soon in his career after being deemed a heartthrob, but it was proof that Pitt was more than just a pretty face. There are too many menacing moments to count for Pitt as he sinks his teeth into the role of Early. One of his wildest, scariest moments comes at a gas station where he's been tasked by Carrie and Brian to pay, because it's his turn. With no money, he decides to murder a man in the public bathroom, and rob him. It's a grueling, violent murder scene, due to Pitt's sudden outburst that goes against the Early he shows to the public. It's one of the most harrowing scenes in the film, and disturbing. Pitt's commitment to his role of a psychopath is what makes the film so horrifying, and one of the most underrated thrillers of the '90s. Without his dedication to not romanticizing Early, Kalifornia would not have the impact it has as the credits roll.

Roger Ebert Gave 'Kalifornia' an Impressive Four Stars

While Kalifornia was nowhere near a box office success, or even mildly successful, it has enjoyed a growing population of fans in recent years. But one of its greatest defenders and biggest enthusiasts right off the bat was none other than the Chicago Sun-Times film critic, Roger Ebert. A tough critic who refused to follow any rulebook, despite whatever his fellow critics were saying, Ebert gave the film a glowing review, particularly focusing on the performances Pitt and Lewis gave as a dysfunctional, lower-class couple. Ebert went so far as to write that they were two of the most haunting performances he'd ever seen. Adding,

"A lesser film would simply be a thriller in which the protagonists would desperately scheme to escape from the killers in their car. "Kalifornia" is much more subtle than that. It's about the strange fascination that some people feel for those who seem tougher and more "authentic." Usually those who romanticize in that way have never had to deal with anyone who hurts others just for the entertainment value."

'Kalifornia' Is One of the '90s Darkest Thrillers

After the optimism and big blockbuster hits of the '80s, Hollywood reverted to small, independent films in the '90s, with heaps of low-budget horror and thriller films. Kalifornia was one of the first neo-noir films of the decade, with Duchovny providing a bleak voice-over as he details the ill-fated trip as the two couples progress on their journey. It shares similar qualities to the David Fincher neo-noir film, Se7en, which also stars Brad Pitt, but in that case, he plays the detective hunting down a serial killer, alongside Morgan Freeman. Both films share a cynical view of the true nature of humanity, and are two of the darkest films of the decade.

Even watching Kalifornia today, it carries a glaring relevancy and has aged like a fine wine. In the past decade, a growing interest in serial killers and stories of real-life murder mysteries has grown in the public eye. Countless films and television shows have romanticized these killers. Recently, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and the Zac Efron-led Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Vile and Evil, in particular, have come under fire. Kalifornia is well aware of the danger of giving a sympathetic lens to serial killers, and the sensationalism of their stories thanks to pop culture's fascination with them. At the end of the day, it should be the victims' stories, not the killers.

