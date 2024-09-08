From bit parts to blockbuster hits, Brad Pitt's rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. The recent news about the making of Ocean's 14 and his starring role in Wolfs has excited both his fans and those of his frequent co-star, George Clooney, with whom he is collaborating once more. On his way to acquiring this standout status where anything he touches makes headlines, Brad Pitt made a movie playing a role in which he is at his most dramatic. In Edward Zwick's 1994 Oscar-winning Western epic Legends of the Fall, Brad Pitt portrays Tristan Ludlow, a rebellious cowboy who competes with his brothers for the love of a woman.

At the time of Legends of the Fall's filming, despite being a star on the rise, Brad Pitt wasn't the first choice for the role, and the movie's producers were not sure that his casting would bring it home. Accoring to Vanity Fair, Tom Cruise was the first preference. Per director Edward Zwick, Cruise turned down the role after learning that Tristan had no moral anchoring. Sean Connery and Robert Duvall were reportedly considered, but they looked away as well. This paved the way for Brad Pitt, with the role becoming one of his most dramatic. Legends of the Fall is finally on Netflix, giving Pitt's fans a glimpse into his early, raw talent.

What Is 'Legends of the Fall' About?

Legends of the Fall is an adaptation of Jim Harrison's 1979 novella of the same title. Akin to How the West Was Won, the film follows the family of a man named Colonel William Ludlow (Anthony Hopkins), a dejected former soldier who has moved to the countryside of Montana and set up a ranch. The film delves into the life of William and his family, which includes his three sons. Beginning at the onset of World War I, the film explores interwoven themes, key among them being familial ties and how an attraction by the three sons to one woman threatens this bond. Alfred (Aidan Quinn), the most responsible and morally upright, yet least exciting of the three, is the eldest. Brad Pitt's charming and free-spirited Tristan sits in the middle, while Samuel (Henry Thomas) is the youngest. Legends of the Fall is a tragic epic that takes off when Samuel returns from Harvard University with his fiancée, Susannah (Julia Ormond). Tristan's free-spirited nature is immediately drawn to Susannah's refined demeanor, which inevitably creates conflict. Meanwhile, the war has begun, and the three young men enlist. Fate plays its part, and an unexpected web of interactions takes place between the characters.

Brad Pitt Is at His Most Dramatic in 'Legends of the Fall'

To effectively portray Tristan Ludlow, Brad Pitt portrays deep emotions under challenging situations his character finds himself in. Tristan is desperately attracted to Susannah, which puts him at odds with his brothers, who are also in competition. He is to convince the audience that he is still the charming and likable brother even as he falls in love with his sibling's fiancée. In addition, his family tragedies take a toll on him. These unfamiliar onscreen situations provide Pitt with an opportunity to explore his dramatic range. Known for relatively stoic roles, in Legends of the Fall, he switches between grief, rage, romance, and an exploration of inner turmoil. The conflicting situations he faces add depth to his character.

Per Vanity Fair, during filming, Pitt disagreed with Zwick on the creative choices regarding his character, particularly the character's emotional depth. “Brad would get edgy whenever he was about to shoot a scene that required him to display deep emotion,” wrote Zwick in the Vanity Fair excerpt of his memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood. Ultimately, Pitt and Zwick's relationship on the film's set was marred by acrimonious disputes, and at some point, the actor wanted to quit the production. In the film, however, Pitt’s raw intensity in these key moments demonstrates his dramatic range. Though not necessarily Brad Pitt's best performance, his depiction of Tristan's dramatic moments as he grapples with guilt, abandonment, and personal loss in Legends of the Fall showcases an emotional depth we rarely see in Pitt.

Legends of the Fall is available on Netflix in the U.S.

