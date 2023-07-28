With his chiseled good looks, infectious charisma, and ability to portray anything from violent and shady criminals to goofy comedic relief, Brad Pitt has become an icon of the film industry over a career spanning more than 30 years. Getting his big break in the early 90s, Pitt has proven himself to be effective as a leading man, an antagonist, and even as an impactful side character.

Throughout his illustrious career he has worked alongside many of the modern day’s greatest filmmakers, starred in massive blockbuster hits, and won two Academy Awards (one for acting and one for his efforts as an executive producer). From harrowing crime dramas to unforgettable biopics, historical epics, and timeless classics, Pitt’s filmography is relentlessly impressive, with these credits among the actor's very best.

10 'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

The combination of heist thrills and fast-paced, fun action has worked a treat on multiple occasions throughout cinematic history, but it has seldom been more effective than it was in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven. It follows Danny Ocean (George Clooney), a recently released ex-con who eagerly assembles a crew to carry out an ambitious heist on three Las Vegas casinos, all of which are owned by the man his former wife is involved with.

Brad Pitt plays Rusty Ryan, Ocean’s right-hand man and closest friend, but the film is stacked with a ridiculous cast, all of which bringing a distinct demeanor and flamboyancy to the movie. It’s remained relevant for over twenty years thanks to its slick style, and its infectious entertainment value.

9 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

A high-concept sci-fi thriller, 12 Monkeys has a tendency to make an immediate and lasting impact on its audiences. From the desolate future of 2035 where humanity has been forced underground to survive a viral outbreak, a convict is sent back in time to investigate the origin of the apocalyptic disease.

Like many great time travel movies, the film’s plot is a bit muddied and requires some deciphering, but Terry Gilliam’s direction ensures the tone stays captivatingly bleak and the plot twists land with their desired, devastating effect. With Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe in the major roles, Brad Pitt co-starred as an institutionalized activist identified as a person of interest concerning the outbreak.

8 'Burn After Reading' (2008)

It has been argued many times before that Pitt is an exceptional character actor who is constantly thrust into starring roles on account of his looks, but Burn After Reading showcased just how good he can be as a ridiculous side character. Amid a narrative of interwoven characters, Pitt and Frances McDormand starred as two gym employees who discover an ex-CIA agent's memoirs and set off a political conspiracy farce when they try to sell them back to him.

George Clooney, John Malkovich, Tilda Swinton, and J.K. Simmons rounded out the sensational cast which excelled at delivering the Coen Brothers' sense of off-kilter comedy. While it wasn't the filmmakers' masterpiece, it still excelled as a thoroughly entertaining political satire with plenty of laughs

7 'The Assassination of Jessie James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

As a prolific actor always willing to take on challenging projects, Brad Pitt has had many underrated flops in addition to his blockbuster hits, but few of his films are as underappreciated as The Assassination of Jessie James by the Coward Robert Ford. The biographical Western follows famed outlaw Jessie James (Pitt) and a new inclusion to his gang in Robert Ford (Casey Affleck).

The film excels as a meditative look at one of the most violent and prominent figures in American history. With strong performances, outstanding cinematography, and a wonderfully engrossing tone, it has amassed a large cult following and even more critical respect after flopping upon release.

6 'Se7en' (1995)

As one of the greatest crime dramas ever put to screen, there are understandably many that would rate Se7en as the best film of Brad Pitt’s career. It follows a veteran detective on the cusp of retirement and his assertive young aid as they investigate a serial killer who is motivated by the seven deadly sins.

In addition to its terrifying mystery, it also boasted incredible atmospheric tension as the film exuded an aura of grimy, infested filth buoyed by shocking plot twists and some gruesome effects. It served as the first collaboration between David Fincher and Pitt and remains one of the definitive films of the 1990s.

5 'Moneyball' (2011)

In addition to being nominated for six Academy Awards, Moneyball also holds the surprising honor of being the highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes to feature Brad Pitt in the starring role. The biographical sports drama follows the GM of the Oakland Athletics as the team employs a revolutionary way of analyzing player quality in order to remain competitive.

The film features Pitt at his personable best, depicting Billy Beane as he commits to an unprecedented method out of desperation and faces the backlash of the MLB in the process. It’s triumphant, uplifting, and inspirational as it contextualizes what Beane achieved, offering an enjoyable dose of underdog charm along the way.

4 'Thelma and Louise' (1991)

As the saying goes, you only get one chance to make a good first impression, and Pitt did exactly that with his first major role in Thelma & Louise. As striking as Pitt was, the film saw him play second, or technically third, fiddle to stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis who played the titular duo who find themselves on the run after they shoot a man who attempted to assault one of them.

As a bold new wave of feminist adventure and defiance, the film was ahead of its time for its 1991 release and made an impact because of it. It has come to be received as a quintessential American classic with a raw effervescence and a cast of stars who turn in enthralling performances.

3 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

It presented as a perfect fit when Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino finally paired to make Inglourious Basterds, and the fantastical WWII thriller did not disappoint. A winding narrative, it tracked American commandos terrorizing Nazi forces, a vengeful Jewish woman operating a movie theater in Paris, and the despicable Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) aka the Jew Hunter.

From Pitt’s Lieutenant Aldo Raine to Mélanie Laurent’s Shoshana Dreyfus, and the aforementioned Hans Landa, the movie boasted an incredible array of enticing characters with Pitt’s protagonist, armed with an intense drawl and a taste for violence, becoming one of the director’s most renowned characters.

2 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has come to be viewed by some, including Tarantino himself, to be the esteemed director’s best picture. Set in the late 60s, it follows a struggling actor’s turbulent career and his loyal stuntman who accompanies him, while also featuring Sharon Tate’s (Margot Robbie) vibrant stardom while an ominous threat dwells on the periphery.

It was a loving ode to old Hollywood while serving as a pleasant alternate fantasy on the Manson family murders, all while still boasting Tarantino’s trademark exuberance and style. It won two Academy Awards from 10 nominations, with Pitt's Best Supporting Actor win his first ever Oscar for a performance.

1 'Fight Club' (1999)

Still serving as the actor’s best film after more than 20 years, Fight Club remains as relevant as it ever has been with his grungy mood of societal outrage. Another collaboration between Pitt and Fincher, it follows an insomniac (played by Edward Norton) as he encounters the captivating Tyler Durden (Pitt) and together they develop an underground fight club which evolves to be so much more.

Fascinatingly, the film was not universally well received upon its initial release, with it having a polarizing effect on critics and audiences alike. However, it has gradually become one of the most celebrated films of the 90s for its often-misinterpreted thematic punch, and occupies 12th spot on IMDb’s top 250 movies of all time.

