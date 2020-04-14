Very Good Friend Brad Pitt Makes His HGTV Debut on New Property Brothers Series

Brad Pitt didn’t have to parkour onto a roof à la Cliff Booth for his latest home makeover project. Instead, the Oscar-winning actor simply strolled onto the set of the newest HGTV series, Celebrity IOU, hosted by Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, in order to make some renovation magic happen.

Pitt figured prominently in the premiere episode of Celebrity IOU, which aired on HGTV on Monday night. The premise of the series goes a little something like this: Each episode, one A-list celeb will team with the Scotts to help gift a home makeover to a close friend. As detailed in a Property Brothers Instagram post, Pitt recruits the Scotts to help him makeover an underused detached garage space owned by his friend and make-up artist of 30 years. As noted in the caption accompanying photos of the finished space, the Scotts note they transformed the garage into “a show-stopping guest suite, makeup station and storage area.”

It’s rare for Pitt to make an appearance on a reality TV series of any kind, so of course it’s all kinds of delightful to see him pop up on an HGTV show. Pitt was in total charmer mode for his Celebrity IOU episode, cracking wise with the Scotts before they got down to re-doing Pitt’s friend’s detached garage into a gorgeous work and living space. A clip shared on Twitter shows Pitt’s on-screen introduction to Jonathan and Drew, with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star triple-checking which twin brother was which.

Then, later in the episode (via CNN), Pitt shared a somewhat spicy, candid remark as he marveled over the finished space: “I love the sound of a construction site. If I’m not building, I’m dying. Just walk into a place and just see the possibilities,” and adding, “It was such a s*** box, this is amazing. It’s fantastic. I’ve been waiting so long to see something happen to this dump.” Classic Brad.

Brad Pitt is building a guest house on HGTV pic.twitter.com/8DCbMld6eh — Downtown Katie Brown (@itskatiebrown) April 14, 2020

The first season of Celebrity IOU will continue to feature a murderer’s row of celebs. Future famous guest collaborators include Viola Davis, Jeremy Renner, Rebel Wilson, and Michael Bublé. New episodes of Celebrity IOU air every Monday on HGTV at 9/8c. For more Brad Pitt goodness, check out our ranking of his 20 best films to date.