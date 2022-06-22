Legendary Hollywood star Brad Pitt claims he's on the “last leg” of his career, despite being overbooked both as an actor and as a producer for several major releases in the next couple of years. Speaking with QG about his prolific journey in the movie industry, Pitt discussed the end of his career, which would come sooner than later, according to him.

Pitt is one of the most celebrated actors still active in Hollywood, being part of eternal classics such as Neil Jordan’s Interview with the Vampire, the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, and Moneyball. And although Pitt has been dedicating less time recently to his acting career, he is still set to star in two big blockbusters this year. The first, Bullet Train, is a high-octane action flick directed by David Leitch, who worked as a stuntman for Pitt in Fight Club, Troy, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. After Bullet Train, Pitt will reunite with Once Upon a Time in Holywood co-star Margot Robbie for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, a drama period about the shift in the movie industry from silent films to talkies.

As if his work in front of the cameras was not proof enough of Pitt’s enormous talent, the star has also been dedicating a lot of time to producing critically-acclaimed films through his Plan B company. For example, Pitt produced The Departed and 12 Years a Slave, both of which won an Academy Award for Best Picture. Another three films produced by Pitt – The Tree of Life, Moneyball, and The Big Short – were also nominated for Best Picture. In 2022, Pitt is behind two new Oscar contenders as a producer. The first is Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, a cinebiography of Marylin Monroe starring Ana de Armas in the leading role. Second is Sarah Polley’s highly-anticipated Women Talking, an adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name about a group of women who band together to get revenge on their rapists.

With so many big releases on his plate only for 2022, you could say that Pitt’s career is nothing less than triumphant. However, that’s not how the star sees it. Talking about his future in Hollywood, Pitt said, “I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester.” And the proximity of his career decline leads him to wonder: “What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” Talk about modesty!

One thing is for sure, when Pitt decides to truly retire, he will undoubtedly be missed. As director Quentin Tarantino says, Pitt has unparalleled talent, something that became clear both in Inglorious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the latest of which gave the star an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. In Tarantino’s words:

“It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing starshine. I noticed it when we were doing ‘Inglourious Basterds’. When Brad was in the shot, I didn’t feel like I was looking through the viewfinder of the camera. I felt like I was watching a movie. Just his presence in the four walls of the frame created that impression.”

After a very busy 2022, Pitt will also star in Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski's next project, a racing film named Formula One that promises to use never-before-seen camera-created effects. We will keep covering every Pitt project here at Collider, so stay tuned!