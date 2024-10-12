Content Warning: The article below discusses sexual assault and physical abuse.When a film has a big-name director and an A-list ensemble cast, sometimes the real message of the piece can get buried by all the glitz and glamour associated with its players. Sleepers is a 1996 film directed by Barry Levinson based on the novel by Lorenzo Carcaterra and stars Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Kevin Bacon, Jason Patric, Billy Crudup, and Minnie Driver. That is a veritable "who's who" of talent, but the story being told is much too important to be buried by the leads. The story is set in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of West Manhattan during the late '60s and involves the plight of four kids whose life is turned upside down after a childish prank goes horribly wrong. The story that Levinson wants to tell involves childhood trauma, the loss of innocence, and how quickly lives can change for the worse simply by making a poor decision. It's a harrowing story of youthful exuberance ripped away and replaced by regret, sadness, and anger.

What Is 'Sleepers' About?

Close

Shakes (Joe Perrino), Michael (Brad Renfro), John (Geoffrey Wigdor), and Tommy (Jonathan Tucker) are four young friends in 1967 Hell's Kitchen who love doing what thirteen-year-old boys do: running around the neighborhood, having fun, chasing girls, and playing pranks. When they decide to play a joke on the local hot dog vendor, however, things go wrong, and a man ends up nearly losing his life because of the four boys. They are charged and sent to a juvenile home for boys for a year to 18 months.

Upon their arrival there, they are encountered by a sadistic guard named Sean Nokes (Bacon), who, along with several other corrections guards, proceeds to sexually, physically, and emotionally abuse them for the entirety of their time as wards of the state at Wilkinson Home for Boys in upstate New York. Each boy is damaged for life in different ways, and the second half of the film addresses how childhood trauma affects their lives as they are full-grown men in their late 20s in 1981 in New York City. Although they all cope with the abuse in different ways and head off in various directions with their lives, they are permanently bonded by the horrifying years they spent at the boy's home.

'Sleepers' Is a Grim Example of How Life Can Change In the Blink of an Eye

Image via Warner Bros.

Lorenzo Carcaterra, the author of the source material used for the film, is the main character of "Shakes." Carcaterra uses his book, and the movie, to tell the story of how life can change in the blink of an eye. One second, four boys are running around the neighborhood without a care in the world, and the next, they are sent to juvenile detention, where they will be exposed to some of the most horrific aspects of human nature.

The second half of the film is designed to show how different people respond to childhood trauma and having their innocence ripped from them in such a perverted and violent way. Shakes (Patric) and Michael (Pitt) become productive members of society as journalists and lawyers, respectively. John (Ron Eldard) and Tommy (Billy Crudup) are at the other end of the spectrum. They become criminals involved with street gangs and the implicit malfeasance that goes along with that kind of lifestyle. But they are all still coping with what happened to them as boys.

Kevin Bacon Has Never Been Darker than Sean Nokes in 'Sleepers'

Image via Warner Brothers

Kevin Bacon has played a myriad of characters across many genres of film, but his portrayal of Sean Nokes is particularly dark and evil in Sleepers. As Sean Nokes, he is in a position of authority as a guard at the boys' detention center. This is an entirely different kind of character than he has played before, as his abuse of power and the damage he inflicts on these kids is a lifelong scar he is giving them. His sadistic torture is bad enough, but acting as the ring leader and getting all the other guards involved makes him particularly sick and twisted.

Thirteen years later, when the boys become men, John and Tommy cross paths with Nokes at a local bar. Bacon is excellent in the role as he looks at the two street thugs; at first, he doesn't recognize them. When he does, he knows he is not leaving the bar alive. He is unrepentant, and it is in this pivotal scene that you see the darkness of the human soul in Bacon's turn as a broken, sexually warped human being. When John and Tommy unload six rounds into him at point-blank range, it feels inevitable.

'Sleepers' Doubles as a Gripping Court Drama

Image via Warner Bros.

While John and Tommy were unable to compartmentalize their pain and anger towards Nokes and his abuse, John went on to become a young lawyer. He has had intimacy issues with his ex-girlfriend and childhood crush, Carol Martinez (Driver), due to his time at Wilkinson. Just because he wears a suit and tie and is an officer of the court doesn't mean he has left his psychological scar tissue behind. When he finds out that John and Tommy have been arrested for Nokes' murder, he uses it as an opportunity to bring down everyone involved in the abuse.

The underground crime families of the Hell's Kitchen community rally around all four boys and help Michael rig the case to expose the guards at Wilkinson. It is a reflection of how society views the abuse of children by adults who are in a position of authority and exploit the helpless position that Shakes, John, Michael, and Tommy are in. Even the seediest and shadiest members of our society have a fundamental problem with the abuse of children. In a way, this aspect of Sleepers is reassuring. Knowing that sexual predators and perversion will not be tolerated gives the story a core redemptive quality. In the final scene, where the four men are reunited for the last time to celebrate the successful acquittal, you can't help but smile that these boys avenged their tragic childhood trauma.

