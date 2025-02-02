Robert Redford's starred in and/or directed many iconic films throughout the years, but one of the genres he's found himself returning to is the political thriller. All The President's Men featured him as Bob Woodward, one of the journalists who investigated Watergate and brought down Richard Nixon; Three Days of the Condor has him as a CIA analyst who becomes embroiled in a web of lies and murder. Even Captain America: The Winter Soldier pays homage to this — though this time Redford's Alexander Pierce is the antagonist pulling the strings, instead of the protagonist. One political thriller showcases Redford in top form: Spy Game.

What Is ‘Spy Game’ About?

Image via Universal Pictures

Spy Game focuses on Redford's Nathan Muir, a veteran CIA case officer who is preparing to retire from the agency. But his retirement is impeded when CIA agent Tom Bishop (Brad Pitt) is arrested in China, and unless the CIA intervenes, he'll be executed. The timing couldn't be worse, as the United States and China are close to finalizing a trade agreement that'll benefit both nations. But this mission also has a personal element for Muir: he was the one who trained Bishop, though it turns out that Bishop might have ignored one of his most important lessons.

Tony Scott employs a unique storytelling approach to Spy Game, splitting the narrative between past and present. The past showcases how Muir forged Bishop into a skilled CIA agent, while the present is a tense series of interviews as the CIA attempts to avoid an international incident. The flashbacks also utilize a unique form of color grading to differentiate between locations and time periods: the Vietnam segments are awash in orange, the Beirut segments utilize a sandy yellow filter, and the Berlin segments are filmed under a cold blue light. Scott also knows how to build tension throughout the film, especially in the present-day sequences — Muir being interrogated by other CIA officers is just as nerve-wracking as Bishop fighting to survive in a Chinese prison.

‘Spy Game’ Thrives on Robert Redford and Brad Pitt’s Interactions