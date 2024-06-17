The Big Picture Cooper joined Alias in Season 1, which was his big break before Hollywood.

He asked to be written out due to character arc concerns.

Cooper returned for a special episode before leaving for movie stardom.

Back in the early 2000s, Bradley Cooper had yet become one of Hollywood’s hugest stars; the Philadelphia native was a relatively unknown talent eager to book as many roles as possible, which is how he eventually found his way to J.J. Abrams’ Alias. On the series, Cooper was memorably cast as journalist, Will Tippin, and while the actor was well-loved on the show, Cooper eventually decided to exit the hit ABC spy drama as his character continued to become less significant in the storyline. Luckily, his big break just happened to be right around the corner.

Alias A young woman learns she has a familial history of undercover work and agrees to become an international spy for a supposed secret branch of the CIA. The secrecy complicates her social and love lives, but it's nothing compared to what happens when she finds out her employer has no ties to the CIA. Release Date September 30, 2001 Creator J.J. Abrams Cast Amy Acker Jennifer Garner , Michael Vartan Victor Garber , Ron Rifkin , Carl Lumbly , Kevin Weisman , Rachel Nichols Main Genre Action Seasons 5

Bradley Cooper Joined ‘Alias’ in Season 1

In Alias, Cooper plays the adorable Will Tippin, the best friend of Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner), the show’s main star who started working as a spy while attending college. When Alias premieres, Will is completely unaware that Sydney is a spy (who eventually becomes a double agent), and while he might be attracted to his friend, nothing comes of it, since Sydney is clearly in love with her boyfriend, Danny (Edward Atterton). For most of Season 1, Will is unaware of his friend’s deadly profession, even if the character is supposed to have serious investigative skills. Eventually, though, Will does discover Sydney’s secret spy world, but only after he gets kidnapped by a notorious criminal named Julian Sark (David Anders). At the end of Season 1, Sydney rescues Will, forcing her to tell him the truth.

When Alias returns for Season 2, Will is forced to live a double life, as well. This time, though, the show includes him in Sydney’s inner spy ring. Instead of being sent to perform fieldwork like his friend, Will is put on desk duty as an analyst. Things get pretty serious between him and Francie Calfo (Merrin Dungey), Sydney’s other close friend, but the problem is that the real Francie has already died, and an assassin named Allison Doren (still played by Dungey) has been impersonating her. Throughout the season, she hypnotizes Will to extract critical information from him.

This all comes to a head during the Season 2 finale when Will figures out the truth about his girlfriend; he leaves Sydney a voicemail to warn her just before he encounters Allison’s wrath. As Will remains in shock, he is easily overpowered by Allison, seemingly killing him. Sydney arrives later and finally hears Will’s warning, confirming Will’s suspicions about Francie when a fight between the two women breaks out. At some point during the brawl, Sydney ends up in the bathroom and discovers Will’s lifeless body in the tub. She manages to fight off Allison, shooting her several times, but before Sydney can check on Will, the series introduces a plot twist. At the end of the episode, Sydney regains consciousness and discovers that she’s already in Hong Kong and has been missing for the last two years. In a major twist, we find that Will is alive, much to everyone’s shock.

Bradley Cooper Asked To Be Written Out of 'Alias'

Close

A ton had happened at the end of Season 2 and the world of Alias was about to get even more messed up in Season 3. While the writers may have set Will up to return for more episodes, it's not exactly how Cooper saw things. The actor sensed that it was time to go and made that point clear to Abrams; Will may have had an interesting story arc throughout Season 2, but it wasn’t enough to convince Cooper to stay for another season. Cooper felt that Will would keep getting demoted as the show progressed, and during a 2013 interview with GQ, the actor even revealed that he was only on set a few days a week as he got “sidelined” in Season 2. Finally, Cooper asked J.J. Abrams to write him out of the show altogether.

When Season 3 opens, Will is nowhere to be found, although Alias makes it abundantly clear that he is still alive. The character also doesn’t appear in the next several episodes after the premiere, as Sydney is busy trying to piece together the last two years and free her father from prison at the same time. In general, there's a ton going on, and it’s hard to see how Will would even fit into the story. Eventually, fans get what they’ve been waiting for, though: Bradley Cooper returns. Will finally reappears in the episode entitled, "Remnants," and as it turns out, he had been under witness protection this whole time, going from a journalist-turned-spy to a fairly regular man working in construction. The last thing Sydney wants is to disrupt Will’s new life, but she needs him for one last mission.

The episode gives Will and Sydney fans everything they’ve been hoping for, and perhaps, a bit more. Aside from doing some fieldwork together, the longtime friends finally give in to their feelings for each other. With that said, Will later admits that getting romantic with Sydney feels “weird,” and fortunately for them, there’s no time to get awkward with each other, as they have a job to do, which includes dealing with Allison (yes, the episode reveals that she’s alive). Towards the end of the episode, Will comes face to face with Allison once again, except this time, he’s ready to take her on. The two fight and Will eventually kills her. With Allison dead, Will doesn’t think he needs to keep running; he tells Sydney he loves her before he leaves, but after that, Will is never heard from again, that is, until Alias approaches him for a final time in a special episode.

Since 'Alias,' Bradley Cooper Has Focused on Making Movies

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Bradley Cooper would later reveal that he had no offers lined up when he decided to walk away from Alias, but fortunately for him, however, something was just around the corner. In 2005, Cooper landed a role in the rom-com, Wedding Crashers, and several years later, in 2009, he starred in The Hangover; the comedy would go on to become his breakout film and start a hit franchise in the process.

Since then, Cooper’s star has kept rising, with the actor receiving critical acclaim for his performances in films like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. Hollywood would also soon discover Cooper’s brilliance as a filmmaker. After acting and directing in the Oscar-nominated biopic, American Sniper, the actor also wrote and directed the Oscar-nominated films A Star Is Born and Maestro, and as expected, Cooper also delivered masterful onscreen performances both times. Perhaps he was never meant to become a huge television star, but everyone in Hollywood has to start somewhere. For Cooper, though, that meant playing Jennifer Garner’s best pal in a TV show—and that doesn’t sound too bad.

