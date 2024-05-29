The Big Picture Bradley Cooper excels as a volatile underdog chef battling his ego and mental health in the 2015 film Burnt.

Burnt explores the demanding nature of artistic perfectionism in the high-class culinary world.

The film showcases the consequences of obsession on relationships and the importance of teamwork.

There are few actors working today whose careers have changed quite as dramatically as Bradley Cooper’s. During the initial stages of his filmography, Cooper seemed to be restricted to playing oafish side characters in slapstick comedies like Wet Hot American Summer and Wedding Crashers. However, it quickly became evident that Cooper harbored greater ambitions about his prospects as a dramatic performer, earning accolades for his more nuanced work in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and American Sniper. Thanks to his background in comedy, Cooper has succeeded in playing morally dubious characters with unusual fields of expertise.

Cooper’s interests as an artist were further solidified by the projects that he chose to direct; both his remake of A Star is Born and his Netflix biopic Maestro examined the challenges that genius artists go through when attempting to share their talents with the world. However, it’s evident that the nature of obsession that he is so clearly interested in isn’t restricted to films about accomplished musicians. Prior to stepping behind the camera, Cooper played a hot-headed chef in the 2015 dramedy Burnt.

What Is 'Burnt' About?

Set in the high class world of London’s fine cuisine, Burnt follows a former master chef as he attempts to launch a major comeback and reunite his kitchen crew. Adam Jones (Bradley Cooper) had once earned significant notoriety for his work under the culinary legend Jean-Luc, but was forced to give up his career ambitions after his drug use got out of control. While he takes a brief escapade working in New Orleans, Adam is clearly wracked with guilt, feeling that he owes it to himself to make one last attempt to honor his mentor’s legacy. The opportunity comes sooner than he expects when the restaurant owner Tony Balerdi (Daniel Brühl) approaches him about working for him. Adam is skeptical at first; Balderdi’s restaurant is much less established and luxurious than the Parisian locations he used to work for, and he’s yet to assemble a team equipped to take it to the next level. Nonetheless, Jones realizes that it’s a task that he must comply with if he ever wants a shot at redemption.

Cooper’s performance in Burnt is effective because he manages to turn a volatile character into an underdog. Jones is very aggressive and seems to have no room in his life for distractions. During his first conversation with Balderdi, he refrains from any common courtesy in order to learn as much as he can about the restaurant. While it may be difficult to grow emotionally attached to a character who takes himself too seriously, Jones is endearing because it’s evident that his ego is his greatest flaw. Due to the weight of expectations Jones places upon himself, he’s put himself in situations that seem exciting because they are challenging. Over time, the pressure he’s put himself under makes it impossible for him to admit any weakness. Cooper is able to allude to Jones’ battle with mental health issues without ever breaking from the film’s kinetic pacing.

Bradley Cooper Shows the Struggles of Artistic Perfectionism in 'Burnt'

Burnt has a remarkable attention-to-detail in showing the infrastructure of a high-class restaurant. Jones understands that it’s not just about finding the best ingredients, synthesizing the flavors, and ensuring that his workplace is above reproach; there’s a performative aspect to the way that courses are delivered, allowing Jones to add an artistic flair to each meal he prepares. The film shows both the joys and side effects of this level of dedication; while Jones feels satisfied when he feels that he has done his best work, it becomes crushing when his clients don’t share that opinion. Similarly, the personal effort that Jones puts in every night makes it harder for him to distance his personal and professional obligations — each waking moment is dominated by thoughts of how he could improve.

While it’s arguably a showcase for Cooper’s unique talents as a leading man, Burnt shows the consequences that Jones’ obsessive nature has on his interpersonal relationships. Lupin star Omar Sy gives an engaging performance as Jones’ sou chef Michel, who reluctantly agrees to work with him again after a dispute. Upon realizing that he’s become so internalized that he’s blinded himself from different opinions, Jones develops a respect for Michel that signifies his growth as a character. Similarly, the romantic storyline that blossoms between Jones and his assistant chef Helene (Sienna Miller) indicates that he is capable of having compassion for those who share his interests.

It’s a film that’s slightly satirical of the upper class, but Burnt celebrates the sense of fellowship that develops between like-minded artists. After a particularly challenging client in the third act, Jones recognizes that the field of interest he has dedicated his life to isn’t one he can do in isolation. His recognition that teamwork is essential for making a diverse meal is a surprisingly earnest message to include at the end of such an intense film.

'Burnt' Reflects Bradley Cooper’s Self-Awareness

While his complete sincerity in the promotion of his directorial efforts has drawn some backlash, Cooper is able to satirize his popular image in Burnt. The extreme attention-to-detail that Jones pays to minor details, matched with his intense attitude towards seemingly incidental minor tasks, suggests that Cooper is lampooning the notion of an “auteur.” It’s a film that isn’t afraid to look at the totality of its premise and reflect upon how inherently ridiculous it is.

As evidenced by his earliest roles, Cooper is best when he’s able to merge leading man roles with character parts. Burnt presented him with a unique opportunity because, while he’s technically the protagonist, Jones is a highly idiosyncratic role that called for an untraditional performance.

Burnt is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

