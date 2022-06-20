Bradley Cooper is someone that you know is always going to bring a stellar performance no matter what genre he's working in. If you're a comedy fan, maybe your introduction to him was in Wet Hot American Summer or The Hangover, but he's now proven himself time and time again with his work. But that doesn't mean that Hollywood is ready to embrace Cooper for his talent. Cooper revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast (via IndieWire) that a famous director mocked his Academy Awards nominations and that once a famous actress looked at him after being nominated for Silver Linings Playbook and said that he deserved the "nom."

While he did not name the director, Cooper shared a story about being at an award season party when he had seven nominations (that has since changed) and said that the director had some mocking words for him given the number of nominations that he had, while standing next to his friend, a fellow famous actress who had three nominations herself. “What world are we living in where you have seven nominations, and she’s only got three?”

Cooper didn't take lightly to that jab. “I’m like, ‘Bro, why are you such an asshole?’” he told the podcast hosts. “I would never fucking forget that. Go fuck yourself.” It's not Cooper's fault that he was nominated and while the director may have been using Cooper's accomplishments to point out that his friend also deserved more nominations, it was a pretty outrageous way of going about it.

Cooper's nominations include a range from Best Supporting Actor to Best Actor to Best Picture for his work as a producer and director/writer for films like A Star Is Born. Starting with his nomination for Best Actor in Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, Cooper went on to receive a Best Supporting Actor the following year for American Hustle, and the Best Picture and Best Actor nom for American Sniper. Cooper then went on to receive three nominations for his work in A Star Is Born including Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay. In 2020, he got a nomination for Best Picture for Joker, serving as a producer on the film. Then, in 2022, he received another nomination for Best Picture for his role in Nightmare Alley. All of this is to say that Cooper's resume is impressive, and also his nominations are well deserved.

To the director's comment on the woman with fewer nominations than Cooper, that's not Cooper's problem. That's the Academy's issue and, with the exception of my own personal feelings about American Sniper and Joker, the rest of these movies are well worth the nominations for Cooper, so it boils down to Hollywood just having an attitude towards something they don't understand, which Cooper pointed out on the podcast. He shared the story of the "hero actress" who mocked him for his Silver Linings Playbook nomination, saying, “She’s like, ‘I saw your movie. You deserve the nom. I was like, ‘What? I’m sorry, what?’ ‘The nom.’ Then like 10 or 20 minutes later — I’m not kidding — I passed her going to the bathroom, and she mouths it, ‘The nom.’ I remember [thinking], what the fuck is this town?’ Can you imagine saying that to somebody? You’ve got to be fucked up to do that.”

The takeaway here is that people are not kind and that Cooper clearly remembers those who shamed him for getting recognition for his work.