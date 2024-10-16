Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence were two of the great rising stars of the 2010s who now hold high places in the Hollywood pantheon. While their 2020s output hasn't been quite on the same level, they're both still very much at it. Cooper is set to direct a film co-starring Will Arnett, while Lawrence's next starring role is in the Lynne Ramsay dark comedy Die, My Love. Though the two are great individually, with several modern classics under their belts, they have also proven to have a special chemistry together. Like the classic pairings of Hepburn and Tracy or Hanks and Ryan, Cooper and Lawrence can light the screen like few others.

The pair have appeared in four movies together: Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Joy (all three directed by David O. Russell) and Serena. While the last film was a disappointment, the first three are all modern gems featuring some of the duo's best acting. Across these collaborations, Cooper and Lawrence play everything from friends and colleagues to competitors and lovers, showing off different compelling layers to their chemistry. Hopefully, audiences get to see them on screen together again in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, here are all four of Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence's films together. They will be ranked based on how well the duo plays off one another, the quality of the film itself and where it ranks among the actors' respective filmographies.

4 'Serena' (2015)

Directed by Susanne Bier

Image via Magnolia Pictures

"I've come to the conclusion that there are only two kinds of people in this world. The ones who take and those gettin' took." All of Cooper and Lawrence's collaborations produced movie magic, with one glaring exception. This period drama, set during the Great Depression in North Carolina, pleased neither audiences nor critics. It sees the stars playing George and Serena Pemberton, a formidable couple who build a timber empire. However, their seemingly perfect union starts to crumble when secrets from George’s past come to light, and Serena's obsessive drive for control leads her down a dangerous path.

Serena was widely panned for being dull and slow, lacking drama, humor, or romance. The themes are stale, and the symbolism is heavy-handed. Cooper's performance leaves a lot to be desired, making his character baffling rather than complex. Lawrence is better, but even she can't make anything compelling or relatable out of Serena. To put it simply, Serena is boring and mildly depressing, a disservice to the talents of two actors like Lawrence and Cooper; it can be safely skipped.

3 'Joy' (2015)

Directed by David O. Russell

"Don't ever think that the world owes you anything because it doesn't." Things improve dramatically with Joy, the third and final collaboration between Lawrence and Cooper — at least, so far. The film tells the true story of Joy Mangano (Lawrence), a single mother who invents the Miracle Mop and builds a multi-million-dollar business empire. Cooper plays Neil Walker, a television executive at QVC who becomes pivotal in Joy's journey to success. Both performances were widely praised, with Lawrence earning her fourth and last Oscar nod so far. At 25, it made her the youngest person to earn four nominations. Robert De Niro and Diane Ladd also appear in supporting roles.

In addition to the acting, Joy boasts playful editing tricks, nonlinear storytelling, and rapid-fire dialogue, along with juicy drama and complicated family dynamics. It makes for a solid drama, even if it falls short of being the cinematic statement that Russell appeared to be aiming for. His direction occasionally wavers in terms of tone and pacing. Fortunately, Lawrence's star power and likability compensate for any shortcomings. Her chemistry with Cooper is at an all-time high here, with the two bringing to life a sweet and supportive friendship that changes each of their characters' lives. There is not a hint of romance; instead, Lawrence and Cooper are the embodiment of platonic love, making for a delightful experience.

2 'American Hustle' (2013)

Directed by David O. Russell

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

"I don't like change! Sometimes, I think I’ll die before I change!" Russell quickly followed up the success of Silver Linings Playbook with an even more ambitious project, a high-stakes crime drama set in the late '70s loosely inspired by real events. Cooper leads the cast as Richie DiMaso, a hot-headed FBI agent determined to make a name for himself by entrapping corrupt politicians. Lawrence is Rosalyn Rosenfeld, the unpredictable and emotionally unstable wife of conman Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale). Lawrence steals every scene, with Rosalyn's impulsiveness constantly threatening to unravel the con that Irving and Richie are orchestrating.

Overall, American Hustle is chaotic and madcap, shot through with humor and shifting power dynamics. While the plot may not be especially groundbreaking, the main characters feel real and well-grounded, ensuring that the narrative twists and turns hit even harder. The dialogue brims with sharp, witty lines, and the leads all rise to the occasion, turning in performances that more than equal the writing. Finally, the set design, costumes, makeup, and especially the hairstyles work in unison to immerse the audience in a sleazy, seductive '70s atmosphere. Cooper and Lawrence don't get to share the script too much here, but they each shine in their respective roles, earning well-deserved Oscar nominations for their efforts.

1 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Directed by David O. Russell

Image via The Weinstein Company

"You know, for a while there, I thought you were the best thing that ever happened to me. But now I’m starting to think you're the worst." While it may not be as grand as American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook tops it in terms of emotion, making it Cooper and Lawrence's most memorable collaboration. The former is Pat Solitano, a man struggling with bipolar disorder who returns home after a stint in a mental health facility, determined to win back his estranged wife. Lawrence co-stars as Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow with a unique set of psychological issues, who offers to help Pat reconnect with his wife if he agrees to be her partner in a dance competition.

The pair shine as two broken individuals who find hope and healing in each other, with Lawrence winning the Best Actress Oscar for her efforts. The result is an engaging blend of humor and romance, hard-hitting drama and quirky antics. It's like a 21st-century update on an old screwball classic, treading a fine line between traditional and unconventional. Silver Linings Playbook received rave reviews and racked up an impressive eight Academy Award nominations. Beyond its place as an unconventional rom-com, the film stands as the best example of how electrifying Cooper and Lawrence are on-screen, cementing their place as one of cinema's best partnerships.

