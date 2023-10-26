It’s fascinating to see how much Bradley Cooper has evolved as an actor over the course of the last decade. Although he was once just “the funny guy from The Hangover,” Cooper has proven himself to be an incredibly talented dramatic actor.

Between writing, directing, and even occasionally singing, Cooper has taken part in all aspects of a film’s production. Cooper has the incredible ability to make audiences feel something; whether they’re left laughing or crying, audiences would be hard-pressed to leave one of Cooper’s films and not feel something. Here are the most emotional Bradley Cooper films, ranked.

10 'Burnt' (2015)

The 2015 drama Burnt is one of the more underrated films that Cooper ever starred in. A story centering on an egocentric chef may not seem like it has the capacity for high drama, but Burnt proves itself to be much more emotional than Jon Favreau’s Chef. Cooper stars as Adam Jones, a chef who must reclaim his reputation after suffering from a series of career disappointments.

Chef is quite literally a comeback narrative. Ironically, Cooper appeared in the film during a period of serious critical reappraisal within his own career.

9 'Joy' (2015)

Cooper has worked with director David O. Russell several times, but he’s not given enough credit for how great he is in the underrated 2015 biopic Joy. Jennifer Lawrence gives a remarkable performance as Joy Mangano, the single mother that became a media icon through her invention of “the Miracle Mop.”

It seems like a strange premise for an emotional drama, but the film ultimately becomes an empowering story of motherhood. Joy’s subject material is largely serious, but Cooper does help add a touch of humor to the story with his hilarious performance as the QVC executive Neil Walker.

8 'American Hustle' (2013)

American Hustle is all about materialism and identity. The film’s (supposedly) true story revolves around con artists Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams), who form an uneasy working relationship with the idiosyncratic FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Cooper).

Richie is perhaps the most tragic character in the film; although he’s convinced himself that he is the true mastermind at play, Richie ends up being conned. What’s more heartbreaking is that he allowed himself to feel actual affection for Sydney. Even though Richie is often the butt of a joke, Cooper turns him into an empathetic character.

7 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the single most devastating Marvel film. Those expecting to see another goofy adventure about the galaxy’s quirkiest heroes getting into a mess may have been surprised to see the heartbreaking backstory behind Rocket Racoon. Rocket may put on the persona of being tough, but he’s been traumatized by horrific abuse at the hands of his maker.

Although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is able to evoke empathy for Rocket through its brilliant visual effects, Cooper’s performance is one of the major reasons why the character resonates on such an emotional level.

6 'Licorice Pizza' (2022)

Licorice Pizza is a celebration of the fleeting joys of youthful relationships. Paul Thomas Anderson’s hilarious 2022 romantic dramedy explores all the silly, touching, and ultimately romantic moments in the lives of the teenage actor Gary (Cooper Hoffman) and his crush, Alana Kane (Alana Haim).

Every moment in their adventure is weirder than the past, and there isn’t a scene that is funnier than their bizarre encounter with the eccentric actor Jon Peters (Cooper). Despite being on-screen for only a limited amount of time, Cooper absolutely steals the film.

5 'Nightmare Alley' (2022)

Nightmare Alley is perhaps the darkest role that Cooper ever took for himself. Although he’s played his fair share of shady characters, Stan Carlisle is a complete con artist who makes his living benefiting from other people’s ignorance.

It’s a credit to both Cooper and writer/director Guillermo del Toro that despite how unlikeable Stan is, it’s impossible to look away. The film shows how unfulfilling Stan’s life is in its final moments; Stan ultimately becomes “the fool” when he bargains his own dignity for a chance to survive.

4 'American Sniper' (2014)

American Sniper showed an evolution in Cooper’s acting abilities, as he was cast in the role of a real historical figure. Although Chris Kyle’s life was a complicated one, neither Cooper nor director Clint Eastwood attempted to lionize what he did.

American Sniper is less a film about war than it is a film about what war does to men; the film shows how Kyle is unable to adjust to a normal life when he’s not in the field of combat. Cooper handles the powerful scenes of Kyle dealing with his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder with the maturity and grace that they deserve.

3 'The Place Beyond The Pines' (2013)

The Place Beyond The Pines has an extremely unique structure, as it's essentially three short films wrapped into one overarching narrative. Derek Cianfrance’s 2012 crime thriller follows the lives of the bank robber Luke Glanton (Ryan Gosling) and the police officer Avery Cross (Cooper) after their destinies become intertwined by a brief moment of violence.

Despite their opposite professions, both men are fathers who feel increasingly insecure about their children’s lives. Gosling and Coopers’ performances complement each other beautifully. Even though they share only a few scenes together, Cooper and Gosling show why they are two sides of the same coin.

2 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Silver Linings Playbook was the single most important film of Cooper’s entire career. He had previously been known for playing eccentric characters in films like Wedding Crashers or Wet Hot American Summer; in many ways, Silver Linings Playbook’s Pat Solitano Jr. isn’t that dissimilar from the characters from those films.

However, Silver Linings Playbook showed that beneath Pat’s outwardly aggressive behavior was a much more sensitive man. It proved that both the character of Pat and Cooper himself were much more complicated than anyone would have initially suspected them to be.

1 'A Star is Born' (2018)

There have been many versions of A Star Is Born, but Cooper’s 2018 directorial debut stands out because of what it said about the all-consuming nature of stardom. Cooper’s character, Jackson Maine, seemingly has the world at his fingertips, but despite his wealth and success, he feels lonelier than anyone.

Cooper brings an emotional authenticity to a celebrity character who feels misunderstood, as perhaps it's one he could relate to. Either way, A Star Is Born is a modern classic that suggests a promising future for Cooper behind the camera.

