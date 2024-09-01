Bradley Cooper's acting career began in 1999 with a guest role in the TV series Sex and the City. A couple of years later, he made his break into movies, playing camp counselor Ben in the satirical comedy Wet Hot American Summer, but it wasn't until the release of the huge hit comedy The Hangover, that he really launched into the spotlight. In 2011, Cooper earned PEOPLE's coveted title of Sexiest Man Alive, but he's so much more than a pretty face, as his BAFTA, two Grammys and twelve Oscar nominations will attest to.

Since the early 2010s, Cooper has gradually gotten more involved behind the scenes, writing, directing and producing. In fact, he was one of the producers on the movie Joker, which is only one of two R-rated movies to gross over $1 billion. This extracurricular activity has only served to add to Cooper's versatility and talent in front of the camera, which is evident from some of these amazing films.

10 'Burnt' (2015)

Directed by John Wells

Image via The Weinstein Company

Chef Adam Jones (Cooper) spent 10 years working in Paris under his mentor Jean-Luc and earned two Michelin stars, but his obsessive pursuit of perfection and reckless substance abuse were a recipe for disaster. Adam lost it all, taking the restaurant and some of his colleagues down with him. After completing his personal penance, Adam heads to London, England, ready to go for that third elusive Michelin star, but the people from his past are not so ready to forgive and forget.

Burnt is one of Bradley Cooper's most underrated movies, that's full of fire in and out of the kitchen. Cooper himself struggled with drugs and alcohol during his early years in the entertainment industry, and it was probably his ability to draw from these personal experiences that made his character Adam appear so authentic. Great supporting performances from Daniel Brühl and Sienna Miller add to this culinary delight.

9 'The Place Beyond the Pines' (2012)

Directed by Derek Cianfrance

Image via Focus Features

The Place Beyond The Pines is the story of two very different men, whose lives become bizarrely intertwined. Luke Glanton (Ryan Gosling) is a stunt motorcyclist who finds out he's about to become a father. Desperate to provide for his new family, Luke winds up involved in a series of bank robberies and Avery Cross (Cooper) is the police officer who takes him out. Years later, after riding the hero train, Cross is running for public office and dealing with his teenage son, who's gotten in trouble with drugs when ghosts from his past unexpectedly appear.

It's surprising that The Place Beyond The Pines didn't receive more attention when it was released. The story structure is a little unconventional, but it's still an incredibly compelling drama with plenty of thrilling moments. Cooper gives one of his most emotional performances as a man tortured by past actions he can't undo.

8 'The Hangover' (2009)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Doug (Justin Bartha) is getting married, so with his two best buddies, Stu (Ed Helms), and Phil (Cooper) and unhinged brother-in-law Alan (Zach Galifianakis) in tow, he heads to Las Vegas for an epic bachelor party. The morning after, the guys wake up nursing The Hangover from hell to discover a tiger in the bathroom, a random baby in the closet and that Doug is nowhere to be found. It's up to Phil, Stu and Alan to follow the clues and find out what the hell happened to Doug.

School teacher Phil, who is about as mature as his students, will forever be one of Cooper's funniest and most iconic roles, especially his unfiltered outbursts about Stu's girlfriend or Alan. Cooper led the troops in all three Hangover movies and if he and fans have their way, there might be a fourth addition to the Hangover franchise.

7 'American Sniper' (2014)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

Texan Chris Kyle (Cooper) was a hunter, a rodeo cowboy, and a man whose father taught him to always stand up and protect the rights of those who cannot protect themselves. When his life took an unexpected turn in his early 30s, he joins the Navy SEALs and becomes an American Sniper. Four tours of duty and 160 kills later, Kyle struggles to readjust to civilian life and maintain his role as a loving husband and father.

American Sniper is based on a true story and Cooper went to great lengths to emulate the real-life Kyle by bulking up and undergoing rigorous rifle training. Cooper was also a producer on the movie and asked Clint Eastwood to direct rather than Steven Spielberg, who was the original choice, and together they created one of the best war films of modern times.

6 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Directed by David O. Russell

Image via The Weinstein Company

After finding his wife in the shower with another man, Pat Solitano (Cooper) snaps and winds up in a psychiatric hospital. Eight months of therapy later, Pat is ready to get his life back on track, and reunite with his wife, but there is the small issue of a restraining order. While having dinner with a friend, Pat meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a widow who has just lost her job for sleeping with everyone in her office, and elicits her help to contact his wife. She accepts, but only if Pat agrees to be her dance partner in an upcoming competition. Hopefully, these two very broken people can help make each other whole again.

Silver Linings Playbook is one of the best romantic comedies of the 2010s with Cooper on top form as the charming, but unstable leading man. The comedy genius of Chris Tucker and the great Robert De Niro in supporting roles ensures that this is more than just a chick flick with as many ha ha moments as ahhh moments.

5 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Directed by James Gunn

Image via Marvel Studios

When the Guardians of the Galaxy are attacked by a Sovereign warrior created by High Priestess Ayesha, Rocket (voiced by Cooper) is critically wounded. The Guardians' med-packs are useless, because of a kill switch Rocket has embedded in him, so to save his life, the team has to go to Orgocorp's HQ to find the switch's override code. The Guardians learn that the High Evolutionary who runs Orogocorp is responsible for experimenting on Rocket all those years ago, but he wasn't the only victim and there are much more sinister plans to contend with.

Cooper features in every movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but here his character is central to the story and audiences find out more about Rocket and how he came to be. Viewers not familiar with the Marvel Universe are often surprised to learn that the suave and handsome Cooper is really the voice behind this rude, rebellious racoon.

4 'A Star is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A Star is Born is a bitter-sweet story of struggling singer/songwriter Ally (Lady Gaga), who's given up hope of making it big until a chance meeting with famous country music singer Jackson Maine (Cooper). Jackson, who is privately struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, is impressed by Ally's talent and encourages her into the spotlight. The couple fall in love, but when Ally's career starts to take off, their relationship begins to break down.

There are 4 different film versions of A Star is Born, so Cooper had a lot to live up to in his directorial debut, and he didn't disappoint. His performance behind and in front of the camera is inspirational, especially considering he did all of his own vocals. The film received numerous accolades, including eight Oscar nominations.

Watch on MAX

3 'The Mule' (2018)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

Earl Stone (Eastwood), is an old man without a penny to his name and a house under foreclosure and when one of his daughter's shady friends tells him about an opportunity to earn money as a driver, he unwittingly becomes a drug mule. Stone is surprisingly successful, so the Mexican cartel increases his cargo and eventually D.E.A. Agent Colin Bates (Cooper) gets wind of a mysterious new drug runner by the name of 'El Tata' (The Dad). Although his money problems are solved, Earl still has family issues to deal with, but will he be able to resolve things before the D.E.A or the cartel catches up with him?

The Mule is the second movie Eastwood and Cooper worked on together, the other being American Sniper and, coincidentally, this was also inspired by a true story. Their onscreen chemistry is captivating and they both bring a sense of realism to what is essentially a profoundly touching tale of family loyalty. The film stands as a testament to why Eastwood's stint as a director has spanned more than 50 years.

2 'Maestro' (2023)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

Image via Netflix

Maestro follows the real-life love story of legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his actress wife Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). The couple were married for 25 and had 3 children, but their relationship was anything but a bed of roses. Bernstein was a passionate man in his professional and personal life, which led to musical stardom and sexual transgressions. Tired of looking the other way, Felicia eventually leaves, forcing Bernstein to face his past mistakes.

Following in the footsteps of A Star is Born, Maestro is another musical masterpiece directed by and starring Cooper. As one of the first American-born conductors to achieve international success, Bernstein was a musical genius and a fascinating man in many ways, and Cooper's commitment to recapturing the true nature of his character is evident. With a story as uplifting as the accompanying musical score, this brilliant biopic is a must-see.