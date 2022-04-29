The John Milton text Paradise Lost was first published back in 1667 and has been reverberating through all of art ever since. A tragic story concerning an array of events rooted in Biblical characters like Satan’s fall from Heaven or Adam and Eve’s banishment from the Garden of Eden, it can't be stressed enough just how influential this project was. Everything from select Salvador Dali paintings to a Red Hot Chili Peppers music video to a memorable gag in Animal House being molded in the image of this work. Given how modern-day Hollywood loves to adapt everything from Battleship to Rampage as big-budget action extravaganzas, it’s surprising that we haven’t seen a similar take on the story of Paradise Lost.

But back in the early 2010s, the world almost got just that courtesy of Legendary Pictures, director Alex Proyas, and leading man Bradley Cooper. The results of this creative endeavor weren’t quite hellish, but they were riddled with disappointment.

In September 2010, Alex Proyas was first hired to helm a long in development blockbuster take on Paradise Lost for Legendary Pictures. Previously a project assigned to filmmaker and future Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, Paradise Lost was being envisioned as an action movie that would emphasize the “impious war” of the text by interpreting it as a massive battle between Heaven and Hell. This would mean lots and lots of sequences lingering on “aerial warfare.” This was not intended to be a strictly traditional take on the source material, with these initial concepts sounding like Legendary wanted to make its answer to 300, just set in the sky.

In 2011, the next big development for the project came when Bradley Cooper, fresh off his work in The Hangover, got cast as the film’s lead, Lucifer. In a July 2011 Entertainment Weekly interview, Cooper noted that he’d been pursuing the part for three years, which suggests that his interest in Paradise Lost predates even the involvement of Proyas. He also made sure to emphasize that, despite Proyas having a background in directing movies like I, Robot, this was not going to be a science-fiction reimagining of Paradise Lost. Everyone involved was committed to delivering a direct adaptation of the source material, not something straining to be a “hip” reinvention.

In addition to Cooper noting that his passion for Paradise Lost dated back to his studies at Georgetown, this interview also made it apparent that the film would be told with motion capture technology. Otherworldly angels would be realized not just through live-action actors putting on satin white robes and plucking harps, but rather through rendering them as fully-digital creations. Coming less than two years after Avatar employed motion capture to realize the Na'vi aliens, it's easy to imagine Legendary seeing Paradise Lost as having the potential to follow in the footsteps of James Cameron’s VFX magnum opus.

In hindsight, this might be the most potentially troubling part of this aborted version of Paradise Lost. While motion-capture worked well for the Na’vi in Avatar, that was because they weren’t meant to look like people you’d run into on the street. This technology works best when applied to fantastical creatures like Gollum from Lord of the Rings. When it’s used to just realize digital version of human beings, like in The Polar Express or Mars Needs Moms, it can be a nightmare. Cooper’s unambiguous note that his Lucifer character would’ve looked exactly like him makes one shudder to imagine a Wagnerian Paradise Lost adaptation, complete with a stirring score and evocative cinematography, all told with dead-eye humans who look like they wandered off from a PlayStation 3 cutscene.

Whatever shortcomings existed in the motion-capture technology circa. 2011, though, this version of Paradise Lost pressed on. In July 2011, the production secured filming space in Sydney, Australia, where Proya had grown up. That same month, Proyas and Cooper took to the San Diego International Comic-Con to talk up the project at a Legendary Pictures panel. Here, Proyas noted that the project would have an epic scope while Cooper talked about the intimate character dynamics that drew him to the production. The cast would soon get rounded out to include Benjamin Walker as Michael, while Casey Affleck, Djimon Hounsou, and Camilla Belle would all join in various roles in the months afterward.

As the end of 2011 approached, things seemed to be going ship-shape for Paradise Lost. Principal photography was set to begin in January 2012 while further cast members, like Rufus Sewell and Dominic Purcell, were hired in November 2011. And then, just like that, it was all over. In December 2011, as one of the last big movie news bombshells of the year, Legendary Pictures called off the whole enterprise. The production had exceeded its $120 million budget by a noticeable margin and the studio wanted to get the costs down. At the time, there was hope that Paradise Lost would end up like American Gangster or The Lone Ranger as movies that got briefly shut down for budgetary reasons before getting quickly restarted.

For a moment, it looked like that just might happen, as Cooper said in January 2012 that Paradise Lost was now set for a June start date. However, by February 2012, Paradise Lost was dead in the water, with the budgetary issues becoming too insurmountable for anyone involved to overcome. Interestingly, the same report where Cooper expressed hope for a June start date noted another likely reason for Paradise Lost’s demise. Around this same time, Warner Bros. (which would have distributed and co-financed the project as part of its deal with Legendary Pictures) was culling a lot of prospective big-budget tentpoles, including Akira and Arthur & Lancelot.

Warner Bros. was being quite cautious at this moment about what blockbusters it gave oodles of money to. It looks like Paradise Lost could’ve gotten caught up in that hesitancy. Whatever the reason for its demise, the Alex Proyas version of Paradise Lost was no more. Since its demise, key creative participants have waxed poetic about what could have been. Screenwriter Stuart Hazeldine, who wrote Paradise Lost, would say in February 2013 that he was disappointed about the project’s demise, especially regarding the visual possibilities for IMAX 3D spectacle given that the film would have centered on angels soaring far above the ground. He also expressed hope that the "time will come" for Paradise Lost despite it getting cut down at the last minute in its original form.

For his part, Proyas would later note that he carried over several visual concepts, specifically the idea of rendering Godly beings through entirely digital means, into his 2016 blockbusters Gods of Egypt. He also recalled how, during pre-production of Paradise Lost, he was stunned that he was getting to make such a costly yet unorthodox blockbuster, with those unusual narrative details eventually dooming the project in the eyes of studio executives. Meanwhile, leaked concept art of various creatures and demons from this version of Paradise Lost gives an idea of what kind of strange and unnerving imagery Proyas was looking to spend that massive budget on.

As for Bradley Cooper, he’s never given up on his love for Paradise Lost. In a December 2013 GQ profile, Cooper reaffirmed how much the original Paradise Lost poem meant to him, especially the idea of how John Milton wrote it in the 17th-century while being blind. Then, in January 2022, Cooper for the first time floated the idea of starring in and directing a new adaptation of Paradise Lost once he finishes helming a Leonard Bernstein biopic. Who knows if that will ever come to fruition, but just Cooper talking about Paradise Lost more than a decade after this blockbuster adaptation fell apart speaks to the enduring nature of this epic tale.

