Bradley Cooper in Talks to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Movie

Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s next movie, which is set up at MGM.

The untitled coming-of-age drama finds Anderson returning to the San Fernando Valley of the 1970s — the same setting as the first half of Boogie Nights.

Anderson’s film follows a child actor attending high school in the Valley. Cooper is likely playing an old-school producer or director who takes a liking to the boy. Sources say that Harrison Ford, Michael Douglas and George Clooney had all been considered early on in the casting process, back when the project was set up at Focus, and before the pandemic pushed back production.

Anderson wrote the script and will produce via his Ghoulardi Film Company along with Daniel Lupi and JoAnne Sellar. Production is now being eyed to start in the fall, should Los Angeles officials allow local filming to resume.

Cooper is currently developing a Leonard Bernstein biopic for Netflix that he’d star in as well as produce alongside heavyweights Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and old pal Todd Phillips. He’s also in the middle of filming Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.

More to come…