The Big Picture Bradley Cooper's career took a turn towards more serious and acclaimed roles in recent years, with him starring in and directing Maestro.

The Elephant Man is a devastating yet hopeful movie about a severely deformed man who finds understanding and compassion in society. It inspired Cooper to pursue acting.

Cooper's love for The Elephant Man led him to play the lead role in a Broadway revival of the play and he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance.

These days, Bradley Cooper is on top of the world. His sophomore directorial feature Maestro about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein just hit Netflix and is looking to be a major Oscars contender over the next couple of months. Don't be shocked if you see him running the gamut in the directing and acting categories, with there even being a great chance that Maestro is nominated for Best Picture. Cooper wasn't always one of the kings of Hollywood, though. If we wound the clocks back about two decades, we'd find him in a much different space entirely. Bradley Cooper spent the early 2000s starring in loads of raunchy studio comedies, making a name for himself as one of the premiere voices in the genre. If you caught him around this time and asked him what movie inspired him to become an actor, you probably would never guess that the answer was David Lynch's The Elephant Man.

The Elephant Man A Victorian surgeon rescues a heavily disfigured man who is mistreated while scraping a living as a side-show freak. Behind his monstrous façade, there is revealed a person of kindness, intelligence and sophistication. Release Date October 10, 1980 Director David Lynch Cast Anthony Hopkins , John Hurt , Anne Bancroft , John Gielgud , Freddie Jones , Michael Elphick , Hannah Gordon Rating PG Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Drama

Bradley Cooper's Career Took a Long Time to Better Resemble His Influences

Out of all the films that could have possibly inspired the star of The Hangover to pursue a career in acting, I'll bet that you never would have guessed The Elephant Man. That's not a knock on Elephant Man at all, though! David Lynch's 1980 biographical drama is one of the most moving and deeply human movies of its time. With a performance like John Hurt's at the film's center, it's easy to see how someone would watch this movie and be inspired to chase any career in the movies. Cooper would later take his love for this story to the next level and play the lead role on Broadway! Thank you for making The Elephant Man, David Lynch, not just for your incredible work, but for Bradley Cooper!

By now, Bradley Cooper has earned his title as one of our best and hardest-working actors. He's constantly reinventing himself and has been for decades now. He kicked off his career with a supporting role in the gonzo cult classic that is Wet Hot American Summer, appeared in the obscure horror movie My Little Eye, catapulted his fame with The Hangover movies, and as he entered the 2010s, he went the thriller route with movies like The Place Beyond the Pines and Limitless. By now, everyone's eyes were on Bradley Cooper.

It wouldn't be until 2012's Silver Lining's Playbook that he would receive a different kind of attention, though. We're talking about Oscar-worthy performances! Since then, he's been firing off on all cylinders. He played Chris Kyle in American Sniper, was fantastic in the otherwise mediocre American Hustle, shifted to double duty by directing and starring in A Star is Born, and is repeating the effort with Maestro. Oh yeah, and he's Rocket Raccoon in the MCU. This guy knows how to have both a fun career and meaningful, thought-provoking work. When you look at his two directorial projects, it makes so much more sense that Cooper would be inspired by The Elephant Man. Both David Lynch's film and Cooper's two projects require a lot out of their lead actor, both in a physical sense (that's an understatement for Elephant Man) and a psychological sense. They're also all incredibly emotional, absolutely fantastic films, just plain and simple.

David Lynch's 'The Elephant Man' Is One of His Best

If you haven't seen The Elephant Man, then be ready to grab your tissue box, because this one's a lot. This movie tells the real-life story of Joseph Merrick (named John Merrick in the film and played by John Hurt), a severely deformed man living in late 19th-century London who has been cast away by society. A surgeon, Frederick Teves (Anthony Hopkins), eventually comes along and rescues Merrick from the Victorian freak show that he was part of so that he can help him be understood by society as a kindhearted and intelligent man.

This movie will make you cry, and cry, and cry again — trust me. It's both one of the most devastating movies ever made and also one of the most hopeful. Hopkins and Hurt's performances somehow manage to work through the depressing nature of the beginning of the film and end up bringing true optimism to it (but that doesn't mean you can put those tissues down). The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor for John Hurt. Unfortunately, it didn't win any, but that doesn't make it any less of a stellar film.

Bradley Cooper Starred in 'The Elephant Man' on Broadway in 2014

Cooper loved The Elephant Man so much that he played the titular part in a 2014-2015 revival of the original 1977 stage play. In a 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bradley Cooper discussed taking on the role of John Merrick and the importance of The Elephant Man to his career by saying, "It was actually the reason I wanted to become an actor. My father showed me this movie when I was a kid, and then I realized there was a play and I did it for my thesis in grad school, and then I did it in Williamstown two years ago."

Then, in a 2014 interview with CBS, Cooper explained the difference between acting in The Hangover and doing a stage play for The Elephant Man by saying, "It's easier in some ways and exponentially more difficult in others. But it's easier just because he's actually a real person, so whenever you're playing a real person — I just got finished playing another real person, Chris Kyle, from this movie American Sniper — there's something about when you do that, it's not about you anymore. There's a whole reservoir of energy that I didn't know that I had that I can dedicate to it. And you're constantly giving over to it. Like every night before the play that I've done, you know I really do have a moment with Merrick and thank him and hope I do right by him. And that's a much different feeling than playing a character that's just been created out of someone's imagination."

Well, it appears that Cooper's love for and work as Merrick paid off because in 2015, he was nominated for the Tony for Best Actor in a Play. He might not have won, but at least he was given the chance to pay his respects to the story that inspired him to enter this business. Few films nail human emotions and vulnerability as well as The Elephant Man.

