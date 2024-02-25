The Big Picture Bradley Cooper skipped his college graduation to star in the cult classic comedy film Wet Hot American Summer.

There isn't a bigger name in Hollywood right now than Bradley Cooper. His ability to deliver impactful performances across various genres makes him one of the most sought-after actors in the entertainment business. At just 49 years old, the Pennsylvania native's career is over twenty years old. It is going as strong as ever, coming off an Oscar-caliber performance in the recent biopic Maestro, about the life and career of legendary conductorLeonard Bernstein, which he also directed. From laugh-out-loud comedy turns in The Hangover franchise to heavy drama pieces like A Star is Born, Cooper can do it all. But all show business careers have to start somewhere, and Cooper has a unique story surrounding his first role in his first feature film, the cult classic ensemble comedy Wet Hot American Summer. Cooper chose to skip his college graduation to be in it, and it looked like a bad call when the film tanked at the box office, but hindsight is 20/20, and now he is part of comedy film history.

Bradley Cooper Skipped a Big Life Moment to Take His First Film Role

Nowadays, there seem to be graduations for every level of school that one completes from the elementary level through college and on to a master's or law degree, if you so choose. They're all important and mark a milestone, not just in your educational achievement but as a real-life rite of passage. Bradley Cooper was set to accomplish his successful completion of the acting track at New York City's Actor's Studio Drama School, so when he skipped out to appear in his first movie, it was a pretty big deal. But getting your foot in the door on a good-sized Hollywood feature film is important, too. So, in the spring of 2001 when he was scheduled to walk the stage with his classmates who were all about to seek their fame and fortune in the acting business, Cooper was already in Pennsylvania on the set of the hilarious cult classic comedy Wet Hot American Summer. He talked with James Lipton on Inside the Actor's Studio about his absence when the host brought it up, "Ten years ago as dean, I was handing out diplomas and I noticed you were missing from your graduation ceremony. Where were you?" Cooper quipped back, "I was having sex with Michael Ian Black in a sports shed in Wet Hot American Summer," which drew a laugh and applause from the audience. About having sexual relations on film, Lipton said, "We didn't teach him that."

What Is 'Wet, Hot, American Summer' About?

Wet, Hot, American Summer is the brainchild of David Wain and Michael Showalter, who teamed up to write the script. Wain sat in the director's chair while Showalter starred along with several other members of the 90s comedy troupe called The State, which aired for two seasons on MTV from 1994 to 1995. Wet Hot American co-stars Joe LoTruglio, Ken Marino, and Michael Ian Black. The movie is set in l 1981 in the piney woods of Ohio. The story revolves around the hijinks, tomfoolery, and often crude exploits of the counselors and staff at Camp Wise, who aren't at all emotionally mature enough to be charged with the motley crew of preteen campers. Wet Hot American Summer is like the Animal House of summer camp movies. The counselors are in charge and are barely capable of taking care of themselves, much less cabins full of acne-riddled summer campers. It wasn't surprising that the longtime friends and comedic partners came together to make a movie, but what is remarkable about Wet Hot American Summer is the magnitude and star power of the rest of the cast.

Bradley Cooper Had to Audition for 'Wet Hot American Summer'

The ironic part of Bradley Cooper's starring in a film like Wet Hot American Summer is that he was the one who had to audition for the role of the not-so-subtle gay camp counselor, Ben. In 2001, Cooper was a nobody fresh out of acting school. Guys like Showalter and Marino, along with the members of The State, were obviously given parts that were written for them. The ensemble also includes accomplished players, like David Hyde-Pierce, who was well known for his role in Frasier. Christopher Meloni had been playing Stabler on Law & Order: SVU for years as well. A relatively unknown Paul Rudd was known primarily for his part as Sonny in 1995's Clueless. Throw in veteran comedic film actresses Janeane Garafolo and youthful Elizabeth Banks, and it was an amazing collection of both funny and serious performers. This certainly had to be a factor in Cooper's decision to forego graduation to be part of such a stellar cast. As Ben, he shared most of his scenes with SNL alum Amy Poehler before she became a household name. The two have great chemistry, and the movie is worth watching to see the clear glimpses of Cooper's talent that he is still honing.

Bradly Cooper Was In Awe of His Hilarious Castmates

In a sit-down interview with Culture reporter Dave Itzkoff of The New York Times in 2011, Cooper spoke about how he was dazzled by his castmates' quick wit and comedic abilities. The star shared, "The lunches were my favorite part of it. I had never been around such quick-witted people in my life. It was like what I would hear about shows like "Syd Cesar's Show of Shows"...These guys were geniuses with what they were doing. And all they were trying to do was make each other laugh...It was the first time that I was exposed to the kind of humor that I thought was funny." That is high praise from the now highly decorated and acclaimed actor, for sure. Even though the film didn't perform well upon its release, making a hair under $300,000 on a $1.8 million budget, it remains a feather in Cooper's cap but continues to cement its legacy among some of the best comedy cult classics ever made, launching several long and successful careers along with Cooper's. Adam Scott reprised the role of Ben in the 2010 Netflix movie Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, proving that the legacy of the film will always cast a much longer shadow than the original in 2001. So it's pretty clear that having his master's diploma sent via FedEx was worth the real-world experience he got out of missing the ceremony.

Wet Hot American Summer is available to rent on Amazon Prime.

