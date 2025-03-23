Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff chats with the team behind For Worse at SXSW 2025.

Written and directed by star Amy Landecker, For Worse is a comedy of errors about a recently divorced woman reclaiming her life through trial and error.

In this interview, the crew discusses overcoming nerves, creating an environment for play on set, and impressive work from scene partners.

Lauren, played by screenwriter and director Amy Landecker (Dan in Real Life), has gotten herself in a pickle in the romantic comedy For Worse. The 50-year-old divorcée and mother joins an acting class where she strikes up a fling with her young scene partner (Nico Hiraga), who accompanies her to their Gen Z classmate's (Kiersey Clemons) wedding. Unfortunately, before the nuptials can begin, all manners of debauchery ensue.

While at SXSW 2025 for the film's World Premiere, Landecker and castmates Missi Pyle (Galaxy Quest), Bradley Whitford (Get Out), and Hiraga (Sweethearts) stopped by the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center to speak with Perri Nemiroff about the actress-turned-filmmaker's feature directorial debut. In addition to overcoming her nerves, the crew discusses Pyle joining the team at the last minute, why the script took a much lighter tone in the end, and stand-out scene work. Check out the full conversation in the video above or in the transcript below.

What Is 'For Worse' About?

Originally, this indie rom-com was going to be "much darker."

Image via SXSW

PERRI NEMIROFF: I am so thrilled to talk about For Worse. Congratulations on your movie. Because we are celebrating it at South by Southwest, our audience might not know about it just yet, so can you do the honors and give a brief synopsis of the film?

AMY LANDECKER: For Worse is about a woman who has just gotten divorced and is starting her life over. She decides to take an acting class and bonds with that class, particularly a student in that class. They all get invited to a wedding, and it doesn't go very well. She's a sober 50-year-old single mom, but at the wedding, by the end of it, she's a 25-year-old drunk bridesmaid.

Job very well done. I know you've been working on this for a good while. What would you say is the bigge