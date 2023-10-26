The Big Picture Bradley Whitford showcases his range as an actor in films like Get Out and Scent of a Woman in which he portrays unexpected and chilling antagonists.

Whitford's ability to excel in smaller roles is evident in films like Other People and Megan Leavey, where he portrays complex and redeemable characters.

Whitford's portrayal of real-life figures, such as Senator Hubert H. Humphrey Jr. in All the Way and Stephen Sondheim in Tick, Tick... Boom!, demonstrates his versatility and ability to leave a lasting impression.

Bradley Whitford has had a decades-long career spanning film and television. The actor rose to prominence with the acclaimed drama The West Wing, winning the 2001 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series; future Emmy-winning roles include his guest stints in the comedy Transparent and the dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale.

Indeed, Whitford is a television institution, but he's expanded his repertoire to the big screen over the years.

Some films, like Get Out, show Whitford's ability to be an unexpectedly chilling antagonist. Others, like Scent of a Woman, showcase how effective Whitford can be while in the background. Each of these movies showcases Whitford's range as an actor, and many have received high ratings on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Philadelphia' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Whitford plays a colleague of Tom Hanks' Andy Beckett in the late Jonathan Demme's 1993 legal drama Philadelphia. The story centers around Beckett and his search for justice after wrongfully being terminated due to his AIDS status and sexuality. Whitford's character, Jamey Collins, serves as a key witness in the case.

While Whitford's role in the movie may be minor, it is no less impactful. The scene in which Beckett's lawyer, Joe Miller (Denzel Washington), questions Collins is pivotal for the story, serving as a reminder of the importance of confronting homophobia and AIDS stigma. Philadelphia sparked a national debate on the treatment of AIDS patients and earned Hanks his first Oscar for Best Actor.

9 'Scent of a Woman' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Scent of a Woman is among Al Pacino's most iconic movies. Whitford plays Randy, the nephew of Pacino's character, Colonel Frank Slade. Randy is introduced at a family gathering, where his insulting behavior causes tensions to run high. Slade faces some harsh truths, and Randy gets quickly humbled when the Colonel attacks him.

This is another example of Whitford's ability to shine in a smaller role. His character is the catalyst for Frank Slade to begin to be honest with himself while introducing some good, old-fashioned drama to the mix. Frank's confrontation with his nephew at the family gathering is an important turning point for him, with Whitford and Pacino expertly selling the scene's vitriol and tension.

8 'Other People' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

In this comedy-drama co-starring Jesse Plemons, Maude Apatow, and Molly Shannon, Whitford plays a conservative father unwilling to accept his son's sexuality. As he faces the loss of his wife, he has to learn to accept his son for who he is. He and his family must come together to face their grief.

Whitford's portrayal of a complicated father figure is incredibly authentic. What makes this character redeemable is the fact that he is willing to grow and change. He's more sympathetic when he's willing to admit the harm he's caused his son. Other People is among the most underrated comedies of the 2010s, thanks largely to its clever screenplay and brilliant work from its talented ensemble.

7 'Megan Leavey' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Morgan Leavey fictionalizes the life of military police K9 handler Megan Leavey and her dog Rex. The titular character, played by Kate Mara, has a goal of adopting the dog she served with in Iraq. Along the way, she has to reconnect with her estranged father, played by Whitford.

The Emmy-winning actor again plays a complex family man, demonstrating he is a perfect fit for this type of role. He's allowed to go on his own journey to connect with his daughter when she needs him most. The fact that he has to reflect on his own past mistakes makes him instantly relatable. Morgan Leavey is a sweet biopic with a strong message, and Mara, Whitford, and the rest of the cast knock it out of the park.

6 'All the Way' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

In this President Lyndon B. Johnson (Bryan Cranston) biopic, Whitford plays real-life Senator Hubert H. Humphrey Jr., who would go on to be Johnson's Vice President. While the focus of this political drama is on Johnson's career, there is also a focus on those who shaped this presidency.

When Whitford portrayed this character, he already had extensive experience playing a fictional character within the American political system, having starred as one of the most likable characters in The West Wing. The role of Humphrey Jr. gave Whitford a chance to play a real-life politician who left his mark on the political landscape of the United States. His supporting role further helped develop Johnson as a character in this political drama.

5 'The Post' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

The Post chronicles the true story of The Washington Post journalists attempting to publish the classified "Pentagon Papers" regarding the United States' involvement in the Vietnam War. The story focuses on Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) and her fight to bring these papers to light. Whitford plays Arthur Parsons, one of the many men who oppose her vision.

This role is a chance for Whitford to play a villain. His role is to oppose Streep's mission to lead The Washington Post and ensure its journalists' right to freedom of information. He illustrates the real-life fight this woman faced in the course of her leadership of such a well-known news organization. The Post is among the best political thrillers of the 21st century, ranking among Steven Spielberg's best efforts in the new millennium.

4 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Lin Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom! chronicles the life and career of Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield). As Larson's career takes off, he meets his idol, prolific Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, played by Whitford. Along the way, Sondheim serves as a source of encouragement and inspiration as Larson fights to have his work taken seriously.

It is always a challenge to play real people in a fictional story, particularly one as influential as Stephen Sondheim. Whitford captures how well-respected and integral Sondheim was to the theater community, delivering a subtle performance that embodies Sondheim's larger-than-life presence without overdoing it. Tick, Tick... Boom! is among the best musicals on Netflix and further confirmation that Whitford can leave a lasting impression with only a few dialogues.

3 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

This horror movie centers around a group of American college students and a cabin of horrors. Whitford plays Steve, one of two engineers behind each horror the students face. It becomes increasingly clear that Steve and his partner, Gary, have the most sinister intentions as the world faces collapse.

The Cabin in the Woods is among the 21st century's best horror sci-fi movies and yet another example of how Whitford can make an impact in only a few scenes. The fact that he plays a kind of puppet master in this horrifying world shows that he can play sinister characters with equally appalling motives. Steve's easy to cheer against as he adds to an already apocalyptic scenario.

2 'A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Whitford revisits his iconic role in The West Wing in this television special. A staged version of the Season 3 episode, "Hartsfield's Landing," the episode reunited much of the show's original cast. At its core, this special was a public service announcement with the expressed purpose of encouraging voter turnout in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote effectively re-captured what made the series so great. Watching the characters, including Whitford's, step right back into their established dynamics is a reminder of what made them so lovable. Whitford has grown immensely as an artist in the time since he originally brought Josh Lyman to life, yet he effortlessly steps back into the character's shoes, especially during his scenes with the equally impressive Allison Janney.

1 'Get Out' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Get Out, Jordan Peele's 2016 directorial debut, is a biting commentary on racism and race dynamics in America. Whitford plays the Armitage family patriarch, whose outward support of Black people masks a sinister conspiracy. The fact that his daughter is dating a Black man allows his darkest motives to come to light.

Dean Armitage is symbolic of white America's worst instincts and arguably Whitford's most despicable role. Whitford plays this character with an outward ignorance to mask his true intentions, making his manipulation all the more chilling. Joined by a stellar cast, including Oscar-nominee Katherine Keenerand the ever-underrated Allison Williams, Whitford creates a sinister and menacing character; these villains don't kill anyone, but their actions are much worse, subjecting their victims to a fate worse than death.

