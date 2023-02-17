Billy Madison contains a maniacal performance by Bradley Whitford that feels oddly precinct of business indiscretions we see in the news today. Fearing that Billy (Adam Sandler) is too incompetent to take over the company in his place, Billy's father Brian (Darren McGavin) decides to appoint his scheming Vice President Eric Gordon (Whitford) in Billy’s place. Billy doesn’t know much about management, but he does know how cruel Eric can be, and begs his father to reconsider. Eric attempts to make one last bid for the power chair by finding the loophole within the business guidelines. Billy has to complete ninth grade in order to qualify, as his father used his connections to goad teachers into falsifying his dim-witted son’s grade, despite Eric's attempts at sabotage. Has there ever been an Adam Sandler movie villain whose been so casually cruel?

This drama seems like it’s taken from a plotline in Succession or Billions, but the majority of the film is an excuse for Adam Sandler to goof around with a group of children during the peak of his comic career. However, there's a surprising tension that Bradley Whitford adds that gives the film a somewhat maniacal, darker edge. Whitford’s ridiculous performance is clearly a caricature, but it’s odd how tame he is compared to the business trade secrets we hear about now. It's a surprisingly realistic performance that is essential to the film; Billy is a child of privilege, but he’s removed from his family company through deception and assumptions.

Adam Sandler is finally getting some respect after his long career in the industry. Adam Sandler’s early run of comedies including Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, and Big Daddy were met with scathing reviews at the time, but are now considered classics for the generation that grew up with them. His co-stars in these films deserve similar praise; Whitford treats Eric with the same intensity that he showed in The Handmaiden's Tale. While this may have been deemed as ridiculous in the 1990s, Whitford's villainy would be just a part of the news cycle today.

'Billy Madison' Gives Us an Exaggerated Reality

Image via Universal Pictures

While Bradley Whitford would later receive serious critical acclaim due to his role as Josh Lucas on The West Wing, he was a relatively low-profile working actor in 1995. However, prior to Billy Madison many of his roles came in legal thrillers such as Presumed Innocent, The Client, and Philadelphia. It’s hard not to see how much of that inspiration can be seen in Billy Madison; Whitford is clearly well-versed in the minutiae of reading the fine lines in contracts, legal arrangements, and official rules. His position is achieved due to mere circumstance; Brian only recently considered replacing his son due to his off-color remarks at a work-related dinner with his colleagues.

While common sense would dictate that Brian take time to reflect on the official place of naming his new inheritor and having a more serious discussion with Billy himself, Eric is quick to leap on the opportunity to prop himself up as a suitable replacement. His corrupting influence is evident from his specific suggestions to Brian, and would seemingly prevent any official hearing about the rules regarding succession and Brian’s fitness to make a decision. Ironically, it’s likely that Eric’s history of lying and deceiving both clients and colleagues makes him just as unfit as Billy himself, but he doesn’t give anyone the chance to think about that. Isn’t there something a little unnerving on how close Whitford is to predicting the rise of present-day corporate villains?

Beyond any official ruling on the matter or the fate of the company itself, Eric is willing (and seemingly enthusiastic) about creating tension between father and son. In general, Sandler’s early films cast him as an awkward, yet well-intentioned character who prevails because of his moral compass. Perhaps, Billy would have been given time and patience from his father to ensure that there was a proper succession process to ensure that the best candidate could take over in his case. Even if Billy did go through a period of education and the board didn’t rule in his favor, there’s no guarantee that Eric would have been selected. However, Billy is given the ludicrous task of going back to school as a grown adult because Eric smugly believes he has no shot at passing.

As Eric, Bradley Whitford Shows Us a Man Cheating the System

The hilarious part of the film comes when Eric’s scheme goes awry; Billy’s education is actually instructive, and he learns to remedy his behavior after spending time with children. When it’s evident that Billy is improving and will pass during the two week qualification period, Eric immediately responds by cheating the system. It’s ironic that Billy was initially cheated through school by his father, as Eric now has to falsely accuse him of failure by bribing Principal Max Anderson (Josh Mostel). Yet, Eric’s plasticity is quickly evident upon the testimony of Billy’s young friends. They can see that he’s a different person, and note the change to Brian himself. He then takes advantage of Brian’s reactionary agreement to threaten to sue him if he’s not given control of the company.

Ironically, Billy is now forced to propose a challenge to Eric after being forced to ensure one himself. Billy’s proposal of an academic examination is surprisingly more reasonable, and perhaps Eric should have noticed that his young rival is more than he seems. However, Eric is too blindsided by his own pride to pass up the chance to embarrass Billy in front of a crowd. The competition itself rests on a standoff where the two men make it crystal clear where they stand ethically. Billy can answer knowledge-based questions, but Eric can’t name the first thing about business ethics.

Billy Madison is about a man-child who has to grow up, but in a way it reflects on how childish those with power really are. Eric resorts to cheating, slander, and even violence when Billy is victorious. Yet Billy is also reasonable enough to know that he’s not prepared to take over, and chooses to name his father’s loyalist operation manager so that he can complete school and become a teacher. Perhaps, the lesson here is that everyone should go back to school. It might be a good time to rewatch Billy Madison and reflect on how that rings true today.