The iconic house from The Brady Bunch is back on the market after HGTV renovated the North Hollywood property, according to a press release. The house was purchased by the network back in 2018, which preceded the A Very Brady Renovation special. The miniseries came premiered in 2019 and followed the work being done on the house that served as the backdrop of the original show that aired from 1969-1974. The initial cost of the building for HGTV was $3.5 million. The renovations were all tied up by the end of 2019 when the show premiered that September. Original cast members also popped up in the special, including Barry Williams and Maureen McCormick. Now, the renovated property is ready for its next sale.

'The Brady Bunch' House Listed for $5.5 Million

The Los Angeles house has hit the market with a $5.5 million price tag. HGTV invested $1.9 million into the property to recreate the look of the show. The new residents of this house will be graced with the floating staircase, the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom, a backyard with a swing set, teeter-totter, the kitchen in all its burnt orange and avocado green glory, as well as Tiger’s dog house in the backyard. The renovation also expanded the land by adding a 2,000-square-foot addition. There will also be customized items within the house that will be available for purchase as soon as this month.

The Purchase Will Also See Portions of the Proceeds Go to Charity

HGTV isn’t only just selling this dream home, it’s also going to serve the community when the sale is complete. A portion of the proceeds will go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger. The money sent their way will provide up to 250,000 meals. The organization strives to help kids living in the U.S. as part of the No Kid Hungry initiative. Turn Up! Fight Hunger is partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery, HGTV's parent company. According to their website, the group has provided more than 1.40 billion meals across the country.

‘The Brady Bunch’ Fans Want the Home To Be a Museum

After the news came out on May 24 that The Brady Bunch house would be hitting the market, a few fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media. Many fans aren't sold on the idea. Instead, some have suggested the house be celebrated by way of being turned into an official museum. Fans would like to see memorabilia line the house -- while the inside keeps the same look as it was on the show. This was similarly done with the house featured in A Christmas Story in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I want this to be a museum,” one fan tweeted. “I feel like this is needed.” Another wrote, “Honestly, someone needs to buy and make it into a museum just so that it’s not destroyed.” As of now, there are no plans to carry out this idea. The house will be on the market for anyone willing to pay the $5.5 million price tag.