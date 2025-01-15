Before his days as a director of such acclaimed works as Vox Lux and The Brutalist, Brady Corbet was most known for his acting work, with one of his most notable roles being in Michael Haneke’s English-language remake of Funny Games. A shot-for-shot remake of Haneke’s original 1997 Dutch film, Funny Games is an extremely violent and malicious piece. The film follows an affluent family who are held captive and tortured by two young, sadistic criminals played by Corbet and Michael Pitt. Corbet is at the heart of the story as the villainous sidekick who brutally tortures the unfortunate Farber family (Naomi Watts, Tim Roth, Devon Gearhart). As a young man with an innocent-looking face, the stark contrast between his gruesome actions and innocuous facade makes his performance all the more effective. If anything, this disparity is why he was such a perfect casting choice for the role.

There Is Nothing Funny About ‘Funny Games’

Not merely gratuitous with its pointless violence, Funny Games is a criticism of how, as a culture, we consume violence through our media, perpetuating an endless cycle. Even so, it is not an easy watch; more upsetting and gory than many horror films. A statement more than a story, the film doesn’t hold back in holding up a mirror to the violence we consume. Haneke’s point of view is clearly that we want to consume this violence, over and over again, no matter how shocking we find it.

The 2007 American version isn't just an almost exact remake of the original 1997 film — it also feels like a continuation. These criminals are going door to door with their acts of violence, just like the film is going from country to country, representing the perpetual nature of our consumption of violence. The film itself is a game — or an exercise — to try and give the audience what they think they want from horror and violent cinema. But, it turns the tables on the viewer to make us aware that we’re complicit in the cycle of violence, and observation is as much of a guilty act. The point and format of the film mean that Haneke could endlessly remake Funny Games, and with each outing, without having to change one shot, build upon the film’s thesis.

Brady Corbet’s Innocent Facade Is Deceptive in His Ruthless Performance