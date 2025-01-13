Brady Corbet's career has spanned many years. He has been involved in movies as an actor and has become a director, telling his own stories. He has also been a writer, and has been credited as a producer on several projects. In 2015, The Childhood of a Leader became his directorial debut. Since then, Corbet has expanded on his artistic experience and has showcased his unique vision in movies he has directed.

As a director, Corbet has had the opportunity to showcase these unique stories that are centered around compelling characters. What makes the stories in his movies unique is that they are commentaries on the human experience. Corbet uses characters who experience historical events to comment on how lives are shaped by massive societal changes. Additionally, Corbet's movies also present characters who become progressively more traumatized after experiencing trauma.

3 'The Childhood of a Leader' (2015)

A Solid Directorial Debut

The Childhood of a Leader is a historical drama and Corbet's directorial debut. The story follows a young American boy who is temporarily relocated to France in 1919, leading up to the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. His mother is German, and his father is an American diplomat. Robert Pattinson stars as Charles Marker, a friend of The Boy's family. The movie follows The Boy's observations and how his own politics devolves into fascism as he grows up. The Childhood of a Leader becomes progressively more brutal as The Boy develops his horrific views.

The Childhood of a Leader is the first example of Corbet's ability to tell a dark story with poignant and jarring moments. The story contains examples of Corbet's vision when telling a politically charged story. Corbet succeeds in showcasing characters who develop slowly over the course of the movie. The Childhood of a Leader accurately captures how fascist ideology develops over time. In particular, Corbet succeeds in highlighting the relationship between political ideology and religion. The Childhood of a Leader gets appropriately darker as The Boy and those around him devolve into violence.

Additionally, Robert Pattinson's role in this movie is captivating. This is an example of Pattinson's ability to embody nuanced characters. In his post-Twilight years, Pattinson used characters like this one to tell important stories. Pattinson is the perfect person to embody a character who becomes so villainous. Pattinson evidently understood Corbet's vision since he presents a character who isn't particularly special yet easily takes on fascist ideology. This is a tragic character for whom Corbet (and Pattinson) never apologize or make excuses.

2 'Vox Lux' (2018)

Image via Neon

Vox Lux is the story of Celeste Montgomery (Natalie Portman), a woman who survives a school shooting as a teenager and becomes a pop star as an adult. The movie follows Celeste as she becomes more obsessive about her career and begins to lose her grip on reality. Vox Lux paints Celeste as a deeply troubled woman who has never been able to truly cope with what she went through. As Celeste's life becomes more chaotic, she retreats further into herself and pushes away anyone who might be able to help. Vox Lux paints a grim picture of fame and how exploitative it is.

What makes Vox Lux so unique is the fact that it is an unvarnished look at how all-consuming fame can be. While many stories tackle fame as a concept, Vox Lux is a uniquely personal snapshot of this journey. Portman brings to life a character who is both relatable and difficult to empathize with at times. Vox Lux highlights Corbet's ability to use flawed characters to make larger points about real-world issues. Corbet combines his commentary on fame with a compassionate look at how cumulative trauma can be so impactful by using Celeste's journey.

This is yet another example of Corbet leaning into his unique vision to both paint a compelling character and ask the audience difficult questions about societal issues. Vox Lux asks the audience to consider how all-consuming trauma can become without adequate support and management. As a director, Corbet creates a story that doesn't present any easy answers. Instead, the characters in this movie have to navigate an increasingly volatile protagonist, which makes their lives more difficult.

1 'The Brutalist' (2024)

A Sweeping American Drama

Image via Venice Film Festival

The Brutalist is an epic drama that follows the life of László Tóth (Adrien Brody), a man who survives the Holocaust in Hungary and escapes to America. The movie follows his journey to rebuild his life in the United States after facing unspeakable horror. The Brutalist is an unflinching examination of the American Dream through a different lens. Throughout László's life, he has to confront antisemitism everywhere he goes. The Brutalist follows László as he realizes the truth about the American Dream and comes to terms with the fact that he will never truly be accepted in his adopted homeland.

What makes The Brutalist Corbet's best movie to date is the fact that, although it is over three hours long, it uses every moment to explore its important themes. The movie never takes itself too seriously and instead focuses on its protagonist's humanity. By following László throughout his life, viewers get an intimate look at his journey. The Brutalist may not have been based on a real person, but Corbet succeeds in using László to tell a universal story. Taking such an expansive look at László's life makes him easier to relate to, even when he is at his most flawed.

Additionally, The Brutalist succeeds in showcasing Corbet's ability to zero in on cultural issues that are unique to the United States. Corbet again shows his ability to ask difficult questions without using his characters to present easy answers. The fact that The Brutalist paints such a sympathetic picture of those who come to America to seek a better life makes it all the more engaging. Corbet shows his ability to create a story and characters who wrestle with issues of identity and belonging. This makes The Brutalist timeless, while it remains a poignant and honest period piece about Twentieth Century American life.

The Brutalist follows visionary architect László Toth and his wife Erzsébet as they flee Europe, aiming to rebuild their legacy in modern America. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious and wealthy client alters the course of their lives, intertwining ambition with the challenges of a new world.

