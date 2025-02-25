The Brutalist is 2025’s award-season darling, already winning countless accolades and slated as the front-runner for the Academy’s Best Picture. The Brutalist tells the story of László Tóth (Adrien Brody), a Hungarian architect fleeing to America to start his life again. A wealthy business magnate offers to finance his endeavors, though his intentions may not be as well-founded as László originally thought. The Brutalist encapsulates the artist's struggle to control their project and how interfering forces often destroy the creator’s original vision.

The Brutalist is a complex, layered film dealing with somber themes, making it all the more surprising that it’s only the third feature-length outing for director Brady Corbet. What’s even more astonishing is Corbet’s career trajectory. When examining an award-winning drama like The Brutalist, it might seem the complete antithesis to action blockbuster remakes that Hollywood has grown accustomed to. Nevertheless, there is a direct link between Corbet’s latest film and the 2004 Thunderbirds remake.

Brady Corbet Started Acting as a Child

Corbet’s career began as a child actor, appearing in TV series like King of Queens and Oliver Beene, before he eventually landed himself the lead role in 2004’s Thunderbirds movie. For those who grew up in the early 2000s, Thunderbirds may bring back a few memories. The film adapted the 1960s British serial, led by puppets. Thunderbirds was a rescue team composed of five brothers, each operating a different type of rescue vehicle that specialized in a certain environment, from rocket ships and satellite stations to submarines. The series was primarily a vehicle to push toys, like many children’s series, and the 2004 live-action remake attempted to bring the franchise into the modern age as a fully-fledged action blockbuster.

Adapting a puppet show is never a safe bet, and Thunderbirds’ lackluster box office and 19% Rotten Tomatoes review score confirm it. Corbet played Alan Tracy (Brady Corbet), the pilot of Thunderbird 3. To the film’s credit, the story puts an interesting spin on Alan, posing him as the youngest of the five brothers eager to prove himself worthy of piloting a Thunderbird. After his family underestimates him, he must take matters into his own hands to prove he’s more than a child playing at being a hero. While Thunderbirds was certainly a misfire, the film still carries a certain charm for kids of that era and boasts an all-star cast, featuring a young Vanessa Hudgens, Bill Paxton, with Ben Kingsley as the villain.

Brady Corbet's Legendary Transition From Acting to Directing