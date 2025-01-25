Brady Corbet and his film The Brutalist are the talk of the town right now in the world of film. This sprawling epic film is attracting audiences in surprisingly strong numbers—especially for a 215-minute film—and sweeping awards shows aplenty, with nine BAFTA nominations announced on Wednesday, January 15th. Though Corbet is certainly not yet a household name, that will undoubtedly change now that his Adrien Brody-helmed period epic is in cinemas and receiving quite a lot of awards buzz. A lot of the talent that Corbet displays in his current masterpiece was on show in his previous, most recent film, too.

Vox Lux, written and directed by Corbet alongside regular partner Mona Fastvold, stars Natalie Portman, Jude Law, and Raffey Cassidy, who plays two roles. It tells the story of a pop star who uses a tragic event in her childhood to spark a career into life and explores the rises and pitfalls of fame en route. It is a cautionary tale, one which Corbet himself might need to prepare for, should his stock continue to rise after The Brutalist has been and gone in cinemas. At the time of its release, Vox Lux didn't exactly set the world alight, as it split critics and received a poor return at the box office. But within the film, there's much to like that makes it worth revisiting.

Portman Channels Her Inner Pop Star in ‘Vox Lux'