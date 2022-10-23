Director Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is arriving at Hulu, the streamer has announced. The movie is the first in a planned trilogy the director has dubbed Astraverse which is India’s first original cinematic universe. The film features husband-wife duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor alongside Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tamil megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie revolves around ‘astras’ (weapons) of light and shakti (energy) and is told with a love story at the core, as most Bollywood movies are. Brahmāstra Part One follows Shiva (Kapoor) a DJ living in Mumbai who falls in love with a girl named Isha (Bhatt). Their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has an unexplained connection to Brahmāstra, a divine weapon, and has powers within him that he doesn’t fully understand yet. Shiva himself is blessed with the power of fire (agni) one of the most essential elements in the 5 elements described as ‘panchmahabhuta’ (five supreme elements) in Indian scriptures. However, he isn’t alone, there are others who are blessed with powers of the other elements earth (prithvi), water (jala), wind (vayu), and space (akasha). With Shiva, we go on a quest to find the brahmāstra, the weapon that can destroy the universe. It is guarded by Brahmansh, a secret society that has guarded the ‘astras’ (weapons) created in ancient India, for generations.

The movie is an interesting concept set in the contemporary world yet deeply rooted in spirituality. Mukerji does a great job of all-encompassing storytelling; fantasy, adventure, love, and hope take center stage in a superhero spectacle as Shiva discovers his destiny as the divine hero of the universe. First announced in 2014, the movie is a passion project for Mukerji which has been shot in globe-spanning locations including, Varanasi, Mumbai, Thailand, Bulgaria, London, New York City, and Edinburgh among others. Made on an estimated budget of $38 million-$63 million, the movie is one of the most expensive Indian films to date. Upon its release earlier this year the movie received mixed reviews, it's well appreciated for its visual effects, score, and action sequences. It has also grossed over US$54 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

Image via Star Studios

Mukerji has already charted out the direction for the next two installments which are currently in the scripting phase. Along with the current cast more known Bollywood faces are expected to join the franchise in installments to come.

Meanwhile, the movie will premiere on the streamer on Friday, November 4 in both Hindi and an English dubbed version. You can check out the announcement below: