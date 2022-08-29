Tickets are now on sale for Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, the opening chapter of a planned trilogy of fantasy films from India. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmāstra will be released in theaters on September 9.

Director Ayan Mukerji spent a decade researching the big-budget CGI spectacle with previously released featurettes revealing that the film draws heavily from Indian mythology. The title Brahmāstra, which can roughly be translated to “the weapon of Brahma” in Sanskrit, is a reference to a supernatural weapon that has the power to destroy entire universes.

The trailer revealed a large-scale fantasy romance about a man who is inducted into an Eternals-like secret society of superhuman beings tasked with protecting Earth and its people. Brahmāstra also stars acting icons Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni Roy plays the villain, and it has strongly been rumored that none other than the legendary Shah Rukh Khan himself will make a cameo appearance in the film as another superhuman character.

The movie was announced back in 2014, and has had a historically difficult production. Filming began in early 2018 and concluded earlier this year. To make matters more precarious, Brahmāstra arrives at a particularly difficult time for Hindi language cinema, with several big-ticket films bombing at the box office. Kapoor’s recent release, the gangster epic Shamshera, massively underperformed (as did Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha), leaving the industry and analysts in shock. The popular sentiment across the country these days is that Bollywood films are being overshadowed by “imports” from the South Indian industries. While Brahmāstra is being marketed as a “pan-Indian” film, meaning that it is expected to attract audiences across the nation, it is still what people in the West would describe as a Bollywood movie.

It should be pointed out that “Bollywood” is a word used only to describe the Hindi language industry, which is based in the city of Mumbai. The country also has several local language film industries that are equally lucrative, especially in the south.

All of this is to say that Brahmāstra isn’t a sure thing at the box office. With a reported budget of nearly $40 million (high by Indian standards), the film will have to perform miraculously well not just in India, but also internationally. And this is perhaps why the producers have called on director S.S. Rajamouli to help “present” the film, especially to South Indian audiences. The man behind blockbuster hits such as Baahubali: The Beginning and its more successful sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, introduced himself to Western audiences earlier this year with his smash hit period epic RRR. He's probably the country's most successful (and well-recognized) contemporary director.

Brahmāstra is co-produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.