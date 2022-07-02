As the horror film celebrates its 30th anniversary, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release of Bram Stoker's Dracula on 4K Ultra HD, set for a fall release date later this year and will come as a limited edition Steelbook with new special features for fans to enjoy, according to Media Play News.

The film will be presented in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and 5.1 + Dolby Stereo. Additional bonus features for the film will include Annie Lennox's music video for the film, “Love Song For A Vampire,” and the featurette, “Blood Lines – Dracula: The Man, The Myth, The Movies.”

Alongside the release of the film on 4K Steelbook, Bram Stoker's Dracula will also be re-released in other formats such as Blu-ray. The film was previously released on 4K Ultra HD for its 25th anniversary in 2017 which included two audio commentaries, an introduction by director Francis Ford Coppola, deleted and extended scenes, theatrical trailers, and several featurettes. With the two additional special features added to the new release, alongside coming in a Steelbook format, fans of the film now have a new reason to return to the gothic horror film.

Released in 1992 and directed by Coppola, Bram Stoker's Dracula would go on to receive positive reviews with praise directed at Gary Oldman's portrayal of the character, the film's art direction, and set design, despite some criticism for the casting of Keanu Reeves. The film was also a financial success and grossed over $215.9 million at the global box office.

The film remains one of the most popular and iconic adaptations of the original Dracula novel alongside the 1931 film of the same name with Bela Lugosi as the titular role. With the film's newest release this fall, horror fans will be able to make a welcome return to Count Dracula's estate.

Bram Stoker's Dracula is directed by Coppola and stars Oldman, Reeves, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Richard E. Grant, Cary Elwes, and Billy Campbell. The special edition will be available to purchase on October 4. Check out the synopsis of the film: