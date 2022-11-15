Despite Lionel Hutz’s assertions to the contrary, fraudulent advertising in movies isn’t the stuff of lawsuits. But it can be frustrating. I rather like the 2010 Alice in Wonderland and its somber, reflective look back on the original material, but Disney’s marketing presented it as more of a gonzo action-comedy, and some felt let down when it turned out to be otherwise. And how many 1950s sci-fi pictures promised spectacular creatures and battles with their posters, only to deliver mere minutes of bad rubber suits? But it takes some hutzpah to put a lie right into the title of a picture like Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Well, maybe “lie” is too strong a word. It is a Dracula film, and it is a direct adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel. But a major selling point of Francis Ford Coppola’s take on the premiere vampire of modern culture, at the time of its 1992 release and since, is that it is the most faithful adaptation, the one and only effort to truly capture everything of substance in Stoker’s book. And this wasn’t just buzz from Columbia Pictures; Coppola and screenwriter James V. Hart have always insisted that their film was the first to do justice to every major character and story development on the page.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is among the more accurate adaptations in following the letter of Stoker. Yet few movies more thoroughly violate the spirit of what he intended the count and his human adversaries to be. That reality, set against its aspirations otherwise, has alienated some viewers, big names among them. But false advertising can only be so disappointing if the film still has merit to it, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula has merit in spades.

There’s not much competition for the most “faithful” Dracula

Dracula is the most adapted literary character in history, according to Guinness World Records, but out of 538 pieces of media that use him in some way, very few represent attempts to put Stoker’s book on the screen. Even the most famous films, the ones that have “based on the book” in the credits, don’t make much use of it. Nosferatu was, by its own admission, “freely adapted” from Dracula, changing the setting, cast size, relationships, and events. The classic Universal film starring Bela Lugosi, and its Spanish-language counterpart, both worked from a script that was approximately one-third Stoker, one-third Hollywood invention, and one-third a popular stage adaptation. Hammer Films used only a few scraps of dialogue and one or two scenes from the book across its nine Dracula-related movies. And it’s long been popular, for reasons that have escaped many a fan, to swap character names and personalities around.

Before 1992, only two adaptations of Dracula made a concerted effort to adapt the story as Stoker wrote it. By coincidence, they were both titled Count Dracula. The first was a 1970 international production directed by exploitation king Jesús Franco, and the second a 1977 BBC film. Franco’s effort does follow the novel pretty closely up until Jonathan Harker escapes Dracula’s castle. It’s the only adaptation to present Dracula himself as the white-haired, mustachioed bloodsucker who grows younger through the bloodlust that Stoker described, and Christopher Lee gives a powerful recitation of one of the count’s best speeches. But fidelity slips away once the action leaves Transylvania, and the film overall is a tepid affair. The same listless energy plagues the BBC’s effort. It does follow the letter of the book carefully from beginning to end and retains the characters’ natures. But Dracula is a book stuffed with energy, with shifting viewpoints, cross-country races against time, and bloody clashes between good and evil. The meager budgets Franco and the BBC had to work with, and the workmanlike nature of the productions, could never capture that sort of vitality.

Coppola’s movie is accurate, but not faithful

Bram Stoker’s Dracula was the production of Dracula that aimed to faithfully adapt the novel with the resources and talent needed. To their credit, Coppola and Hart did pack a lot of the book into their film. The time period is right (the late 1800s). The locations are right (England and Transylvania, with a lot of travel around and between). The major characters of Dracula himself, Professor Van Helsing, Jonathan Harker and his fiancée Mina, her best friend Lucy, her three suitors (Dr. Seward, Arthur Holmwood, and Quincey Morris), and the madman Renfield are all accounted for, with no one amalgamated, saddled with a name change, or turned into another character’s father or sister or some other relationship not in the book. Every major event happens in the order and location it’s supposed to happen. Even the epistolary aspect of the novel is represented through voice-over representing various characters’ diaries, logs, and phonographic records.

And unlike the two Count Dracula films, Bram Stoker’s Dracula never lacks energy. Before, only the early Hammer films came close to showing on screen the rousing sense of adventure that runs through the book alongside the blood, sex, and horror. Coppola outdoes every Hammer Dracula in this regard. Whether it’s the kinetic movement of the camera to suggest a ship at sea during the storm montage, the liberal use of pixilation as a vampire’s vision, the excellently staged chase down the Borgo Pass at the finale, or the brilliant score by Wojciech Kilar, the elements all combine to bring this aspect of the book truly to life on film for the first time.

But all these are matters of accuracy. It’s accurate to the book to be vigorous and gung-ho at key story turns. It’s accurate to have Quincey and Arthur present, and as distinct characters. It’s accurate that Seward is of an age with them and not the father to either heroine, and accurate that Dracula start old and grow young (though the red robe and double beehive hairdo is another story). But accuracy alone does not a faithful adaptation make. There’s the letter of a book – its sequence of events, its character names, its setting, and so on – and then there’s the spirit, its tone and themes and, if it has any, its moral arguments. This is where Bram Stoker’s Dracula betrays its claims to faithfulness.

A few changes can have big consequences

There’s no ambiguity about Dracula in the book: he’s a monster. He can demonstrate courtly manners when it suits him, but there’s no romantic longing, melancholic regret over his condition, or misguided heroism. He’s a predatory killer out to invade new lands. There’s no ambiguity about Van Helsing either; he’s a sweet old man, barely competent in English but wise, kind, and paternal towards the young people in his care. They, in turn, are deferential toward him. The men are competent and strapping lads all, Lucy is not a wanton, Mina has no attraction to Dracula, and no one enjoys being drained by a vampire. The book isn’t a didactic screed or an allegory, but it does have a pretty cut-and-dry battle of good vs. evil.

Almost all of that is out the window in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Sadie Frost’s Lucy is promiscuous, mischievous, and alleged to be a willing and devoted devotee of vampirism. Her three suitors, a rather hapless bunch, treat Van Helsing like a nut. Of course, that’s only because he is a nut. Coppola says on one of the Blu-ray commentary tracks that he never liked the Van Helsing of the book and pushed Anthony Hopkins to play him as comparatively eccentric and dangerous as Dracula himself. All of this complicates the straightforward morality in Stoker’s novel, and in Van Helsing’s case costs the story a valuable point of contrast between the opposing forces of vampire and metaphysician. The doctor was better served by Universal, where Edward Van Sloan’s sly glee in confronting Dracula grants him a more subtle but far more effective eccentricity than boorish, tactless ravings.

Of greater consequence is what Bram Stoker’s Dracula does with the count (Gary Oldman) and Mina (Winona Ryder). Just how much Stoker’s Dracula takes from the historical Vlad Țepeș is disputed by scholars. Hart’s decision to make the connection explicit isn’t an unreasonable choice. But to turn Mina into some sort of reincarnation of Vlad’s wife, and to make the loss of said wife the reason Dracula renounces God and becomes a vampire, is a gigantic leap away from the source material. It doesn’t matter whether Quincey made it into the cast or that vampires’ reaction to sunlight matches Stoker’s; a truly faithful adaptation of the book couldn’t and wouldn’t have the central relationship of the story be a romance between Dracula and Mina, and it wouldn’t make the ultimate aim of the story be Dracula’s reconciliation with God through that love.

This wasn’t new territory by 1992. Another Bram Stoker’s Dracula, a TV film from 1974, turned Lucy into the count’s reincarnated bride. Both the original Nosferatu and Werner Herzog’s remake presented their Mina equivalents as inspiring unique interest in the vampire, though in a very different context from Coppola’s film. Universal’s 1979 adaptation of the stage play made the romance between Dracula and Mina (renamed Lucy) essential. But none of these films claimed to be presenting a faithful adaptation of the novel. None of them retain, unaltered, other elements of the book – the three vampire brides in Transylvania, Dracula’s preying on Lucy – that don’t square with his eternal devotion to his lost wife’s memory. And frankly, all these films are better at telling a love story. I have issues with Dracula being a lover on principle, but I can tip my hat to a meditative and wounded interpretation like Herzog’s or a smooth, sexually aggressive take like Frank Langella’s in the 1979 film. The overwrought melodrama that clashes with the source material and weighs down the film on its own terms with clunky dialogue is harder to stomach.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula’s reputation may be a lie, but vision and talent make up for a lot

So, there it is. Personality changes and a shoehorned romance take Bram Stoker’s Dracula far afield from Bram Stoker himself. For all the havoc they played with the letter of the novel, adaptations like Universal’s or Hammer’s were far more faithful to the spirit. All this must make Coppola’s film a massive disappointment for Dracula fans then, no?

Not necessarily. Accuracy counts for something. A thorough depiction of the book’s events as written, with good production value, was one of the few angles not taken on Dracula in film by 1992. It’s nice to see the full cast on screen doing everything they’re meant to do, even if their motives and attitudes don’t jive with the source. There’s also some unintended entertainment value in seeing what a mess the narrative becomes, trying to juggle its invented love affair and the source material while routinely forgetting or changing its vampire lore.

But a consistent narrative wasn’t the first priority of Coppola when he made Bram Stoker’s Dracula. On the DVD, he describes his take on the film as a “dark, erotic nightmare,” and it does look and move like a fevered sex dream one could easily get lost in. It is worth noting Coppola’s and Hart’s tone whenever they discuss adapting the book. They’re sincere; they really did want to bring the book to life. Coppola had a fondness for the book dating back to childhood. And this was what he imagined a faithful adaptation to be.

Love it or hate it, to imagine a surreal and visceral assault of decadence like Bram Stoker’s Dracula from that book takes creative vision. Executing a nightmare on screen takes talent. Attempting to do both while adding in a paradigm-shifting love story may have been misguided, and ultimately unsuccessful. But the accuracy and imagination on offer make up for most of the damage done by the attempt.