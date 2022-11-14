This weekend, Bram Stoker's Dracula celebrated its 30th anniversary. Having also been born in 1992, I felt like this was a perfect time to finally watch the seminal Dracula adaptation for the very first time. I can confidently say that I was wholly unprepared for what awaited me with this film – especially since my primary knowledge of it was that this was the film in which Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves accidentally got legally married.

30 years after its initial release, Bram Stoker's Dracula has evolved into a monstrously high-camp spectacle. While I highly doubt that that was what director Francis Ford Coppola was going for, it certainly still made for an enjoyable enough viewing experience here in 2022. The cold-open of the film gives way to theatrics almost immediately as Gary Oldman's Dracula goes to war as a Transylvanian knight. Though he manages to defeat the enemy, his bride-to-be (Ryder's Elisabeta) receives false news of his death and, in full Romeo and Juliet fashion, she kills herself. In his utter despair over her death, Dracula enacts a gory Nightmare on Elm Street-esque deal with the devil to become the immortal vampire that we know him as.

I haven't read Bram Stoker's original work, so I can't speak to how faithful Coppola's interpretation is. However, because this seems to be a hybrid of the source material and Coppola's experimental vision, the film definitely becomes difficult to follow at certain points. There are parts of Dracula that weigh the movie down with scenes that cause the pacing of the film to lag, as well as scenes that feel as if they were included simply because they were in the source material—or to evoke a reaction from the audience, rather than serve the story.

Coppola's work on this film feels wildly exploratory and extremely '90s—but that's not a bad thing. The number of overlays, dramatic overacting, and an almost excessive use of wolves makes Dracula almost feel like an extended, avant-garde episode of The X-Files – which again, I doubt is what Coppola was after, but I enjoyed it nonetheless. The film does have a very distinct visual style that works in its favor. Early in the film, when Dracula first lures Jonathan Harker (Reeves) to his estate, there's some incredible shadow work both in the background and foreground as Dracula appears as a feeble old man, but his shadow leeches out over the walls menacingly as he preys upon the young lawyer.

Another point in Dracula's favor is the incredible makeup and practical effects work. Coppola refused to use any CGI in the film and the resulting artistry is truly impressive. Gary Oldman in particular is featured in a wide range of different looks as Dracula takes on different forms as both man and beast. The makeup for the aged version of Dracula that Reeves' Harker interacts with is so effective that it's almost difficult to believe the same actor plays the young, handsome version of Dracula that later meets (and seduces) a wide-eyed Mina Murray (Ryder). We also see two even more horrifying versions of the character both in the wolf-like beast that seduces Lucy (Sadie Frost) and the winged monster that emerges to defend Mina after she decides to be with him forever.

Coppola's highly artistic visual style combined with Eiko Ishioka's Acadamy Award-winning costume design gives the film an overwhelming sense of gothic romance. While some performances in the film venture into over-acting at times, including the central trio, Ryder, Oldman, and Reeves also give the film a very anguished, almost Shakespearean level of tragic romantic tension. In Coppola and writer James V. Hart's version of this story, Dracula's long-lost love Elisabeta has been reincarnated in Mina Harker, rather than just sharing her appearance. While both Mina and Jonathan have fairly intense relationships with Dracula himself, in this version of the story, the relationship between the Harkers is extremely lacking.

Young lovers Mina and Jonathan spend most of the film separated from one another, which is exactly what Dracula wants as his ultimate goal is to steal Mina away and make her his own. The most intimate moment that we see between Mina and Jonathan comes at the very end of their relationship as he leaves her alive and alone to finalize Dracula's death herself. Because we don't see very much of the young couple's backstory, it's not all that alarming when Mina is easily seduced by, and ready to devote her entire life to, the count after he awakens her memories of their long-lost love. While this makes it very obvious which of the film's romances you're intended to root for, I feel like the conclusion might have been more satisfying if there was a stronger sense of difficulty in the choice Mina has to make between her two lovers.

Sensual, bordering on outright horny, Bram Stoker's Dracula is also drenched in queer themes and at the same time, it upholds several outdated tropes present throughout the history of horror, most of which reflect societal fears of the time. Depending on how you look at it Dracula's relationship with Jonathan Harker is particularly dualistic as it is both combative and possessive. The scene in which Dracula helps Jonathan shave is particularly intimate, and it's immediately followed up by Jonathan falling into bed with three of Dracula's wives. Jonathan's seduction is a strange mix of fear and eroticism as he falls prey to these women in every sense of the word.

Shortly afterward, a Dracula-induced storm appears to encourage Mina and Lucy to explore their sexualities with one another following Lucy's agreement to a proposal and Mina's latest "Everything Is Fine" letter from Jonathan. At the end of both of these scenes, Dracula lures away his brides and then does the same with Lucy, leaving both Jonathan and Mina to witness his carnal horrors in different ways. What happens to Lucy and Jonathan are both violations. However, instead of both characters being treated as victims, Lucy is swiftly punished and ultimately killed. It's difficult to look past the connection to Lucy exploring her sexuality prior to Dracula using her and then abandoning her, and her ultimate fate. Because Lucy is openly sexual, Dracula takes that as carte blanche to use her as he pleases. It's also the reason that Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins) and Harker, along with Lucy's trio of admirers, later justify brutally killing her instead of making any further attempts to save her after she's turned into a vampire.

While Mina does make it through to the end of this story, both women pay a steep price for exploring their sexuality. For the majority of the movie, Mina is presented as pure and innocent, but that doesn't mean that she's without agency. When Mina realizes that her love for Dracula is also entwined with a deep sense of lust for him, she pursues the feeling and chooses to give up her mortal life so that she can be with him — a choice she makes only after fully knowing who and what he is. However, it's not an eternal love that Mina gets to bask in for very long, as only moments after their relationship is consummated Dracula is promptly hunted and killed by the same troupe that saw to Lucy's demise. Dracula's other brides are similarly punished when Van Helsing beheads all of them in the night. Mina is then left, presumably to spend eternity alone after she grants Dracula the release of death.

Bram Stoker's Dracula is a visual spectacle reminiscent of old Hollywood that evokes the best of gothic Victorian romance, and its influences are still seen on screen decades later — I don't think we would've gotten early 2000s vampire renaissance projects like Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries without it. At the same time, the film feels extremely dated. This isn't due to its setting or subject matter, but to how it falls prey to the same old horror tropes that, to a first-time viewer, make the film predictable and somewhat disappointing in its story. Bram Stoker's Dracula is decidedly a product of its time, for better and for worse.

Rating: B-