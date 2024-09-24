You won't have to cross oceans of time to find Bram Stoker's Dracula on streaming this Halloween. Francis Ford Coppola's sensual 1992 vampire epic is coming to Peacock. It will be available on the streamer starting October 1. Coppola directed the film in the wake of the troubled production of The Godfather Part III; the script was brought to him by Winona Ryder, who had to drop out of the long-gestating gangster sequel but still wanted to work with the legendary director.

Coppola was taken by the script, which hews quite closely to Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, and chose it as his next project. Coppola wanted to pay homage to early horror films with the film, and achieved all the film's striking visuals with practical special effects. With its lavish costumes, art direction, and production design, the film is a feast for the eyes; it won Oscars for its costume design, sound editing, and makeup.

Who Stars in 'Bram Stoker's Dracula'?

Close

The film boasts a star-studded cast. Ryder features as Mina Murray, the seeming reincarnation of Dracula's lost love, while an often-unrecognizable Gary Oldman portrays the Count in his various forms. Dracula's rival for Mina's affection, fiancé Jonathan Harker, is played by Keanu Reeves. Anthony Hopkins, fresh off his Oscar win for Silence of the Lambs, devours the film's scenery as vampire expert Abraham Van Helsing, and Sadie Frost has an unforgettable turn as Mina's unfortunate friend Lucy Westernra. Lucy's suitors, who aid Van Helsing in hunting down her killer, are played by Cary Elwes, Richard E. Grant, and Billy Campbell. Even the more minor roles feature notable names; musician Tom Waits memorably portrays Dracula's maddened servant Renfield, and a then-unknown Monica Bellucci plays one of Dracula's undead brides.

The film was initially projected to be a flop, but it bled the global box office of $215 million, eclipsing its $40 million budget. The film was generally well-reviewed, and holds a 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but one aspect of the film was almost universally criticized; Reeves' performance, and his attempt at an English accent, were widely mocked. The film's success kicked off a number of what would now be called "elevated horror" films, including Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, which was directed by and starred Kenneth Branagh: Wolf, with Jack Nicholson as the titular lycanthrope; and Mary Reilly, a retelling of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde with Julia Roberts and John Malkovich.

Bram Stoker's Dracula will be available to stream on Peacock starting October 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Get Peacock