Proving that it’s a horror lover’s world, this year the holiday theatrical release schedule will look a little different from what it has in the past. While audiences will have the option to head to their local cinema for a little bit of family fun via Mufasa: The Lion King, and those looking for a little music history can see Timothée Chalamet take on the life and sound of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, many of us will be tossing on our capes, patting on some ghost-white foundation, and popping in our plastic fangs to sit down for Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. But, before you see the latest reimagining of the classic vampire-centered tale, Tubi is offering the chance to watch the beloved feature that came before it, with Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula set to arrive on the ad-supported streamer.

One of the things that makes Bram Stoker’s Dracula so special is that it allowed Coppola to return to horror. The filmmaker made his feature-length directorial debut nearly 30 years before the arrival of the gothic horror flick, Dementia 13, which blended multiple sub-genres together to make a supernatural slasher. In-between that time, Coppola rose to take his place among the greats thanks to Finian’s Rainbow, The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, and more. Even though all these titles are considered classics, audiences could almost hear a sigh of relief from the helmer when he returned to horror - especially considering its timing after The Godfather Part III, which he famously didn’t want any part of.

The Immortal Story of Count Dracula

Anyone who’s read the book from which the film takes its title knows the basic outline of Coppola’s return to horror. Transporting viewers back to the 19th century, Bram Stoker’s Dracula sees Gary Oldman in the titular role as the centuries-old vampire. Upon seeing the face of Winona Ryder’s Mina Murray, Count Dracula is immediately infatuated with the young woman and desperate to make her his for all time. Standing in the way of the undead monster’s seduction is Mina’s fiancée, Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves), who gets the help of vampire expert and slayer, Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins), in hopes of putting a stake through the immortal being’s heart and putting him six feet underground for good.

In preparation for the carnage and the “artisan wet dream” that’s about to rise into cinemas when Nosferatu bursts out of its coffin later in December, head over to Tubi to refresh your memory about the story that started an obsession with Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Bram Stoker's Dracula In 19th century England, Count Dracula journeys to London, where he encounters Mina Harker, a woman who resembles his lost love. This tale weaves themes of passion and immortality as Dracula's desires clash with those who seek to end his reign of terror. Release Date November 13, 1992 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Tom Waits , Gary Oldman , Winona Ryder , Anthony Hopkins Keanu Reeves , Sadie Frost , Cary Elwes , Richard E. Grant , Billy Campbell Monica Bellucci , Florina Kendrick , Michaela Bercu , Jay Robinson , I.M. Hobson , Laurie Franks , Maud Winchester , Octavian Cadia , Robert Getz , Dagmar Stansova , Eniko Öss , Nancy Linehan Charles , Tatiana von Furstenberg , Jules Sylvester , Hubert Wells , Daniel Newman , Honey Lauren , Judi Diamond Runtime 127 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Bram Stoker , James V. Hart Character(s) Dracula , Mina Murray / Elisabeta , Professor Abraham Van Helsing , Jonathan Harker , Lucy Westenra , Lord Arthur Holmwood , Dr. Jack Seward , Quincey P. Morris , R.M. Renfield , Dracula's Bride , Mr. Hawkins , Hobbs , Lucy's Maid , Downstairs Maid , Deacon , Priest , Sister Agatha , Sister Sylva , Older Woman , Younger Woman , Zookeeper , News Hawker , Peep Show Girl Expand

