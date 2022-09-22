Residents of the U.K. are in for a treat — and as for the rest of us, well we may want to grab our passports and book a flight to catch the theatrical return of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. That’s right, the Francis Ford Coppola classic is making a return to theaters just in time for Halloween, but only across the pond and in select theaters around the globe. The announcement coincides with the soon-to-be U.S. release of the 4K UHD fresh-to-death SteelBook which arrives on October 4, celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary. Days later, beginning on October 7, Park Circus will be presenting the 4K restored film on screens in an assortment of countries.

One of the most beloved tellings of the story of Dracula, Bram Stoker’s Dracula featured Gary Oldman as the titular blood-sucker, with a star-studded cast that included Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, and Keanu Reeves. With dazzling visuals, killer performances, and an engaging screenplay penned by James V. Hart, the film became an instant classic. The movie would go on to scoop up four Academy Award nominations, taking home the titles of Best Costume Design, Best Sound Effects Editing, and Best Makeup.

The 1992 feature told the story of Count Dracula (Oldman), the legendary prince-turned-vampire who’s cursed to walk the earth as an undead creature, surviving only on the blood of the living. When the vampire meets Jonathan Harker (Reeves), a lawyer who’s planning to settle a land deal with the ages-old Count, he bites off more than he can chew after he spots a photo of Harker’s beloved fiancée Mina (Ryder) who bears an uncanny resemblance to his long deceased wife. Filled with rage and desire, Dracula traps Harker and sets out on a blood-soaked quest to find Mina and transform her into his undead bride.

Along with its updated SteelBook release and reemergence into 150+ theaters across the U.K. and Ireland, Dracula fans in Los Angeles will have a chance to check out the feature at The Los Angeles Theatre on Saturday, October 29 as part of Cinespia’s October lineup of spooky films. The month-long event will also feature showings of The Thing and Carrie.

From home viewings to theaters around the world, there’s an unlimited amount of ways to watch Bram Stoker’s Dracula this Halloween season. Check out the full listing of theaters screening the feature via Park Circus’ website. You can watch the trailer for the Coppola-helmed timeless telling below.