When three-time Daytime Emmy nominee Stacy Haiduk (Days of our Lives) and her daughter, Sophia Tatum (Riverdale, Samaritan) set out to helm and star in Brand New Cadillac, a short about a vampire mother and her serial killer daughter, they knew they wanted to work a solid bit of themselves into the storyline. That idea came to fruition when they enlisted the help of Haiduk’s husband and Tatum’s father, Bradford Tatum, to pen the script. A full-blown family affair, as Haiduk and Tatum also direct, the horror short is inventive, fresh, and soaked in blood all while bringing the pair’s special bond to the forefront. Today, Collider is thrilled to share a batch of exclusive images both in front of and behind the scenes, as well as some comments from the gals at the center of the film, which is set to make its grand premiere at ScreamFest LA on Sunday, October 13.

Both filled with a desire and lust for blood, Lana (Haiduk) and her daughter Strode (Tatum) are two peas from the same genetic pod. While Lana quite literally has a thirst for blood as a vampire, Strode gets her kicks as a serial killer. Embarking on a journey in their classic white Cadillac, the pair cruise through the desert on the hunt for their next meal. But no mother-daughter dynamic is that easy — even when you share such common ground as Lana and Strode do.

The horror comedy puts a spin on your run-of-the-mill family bonding or vampire movie and molds it into a unique thing. When audiences watch Brand New Cadillac, they’ll see the very real relationship between the two leading ladies, with Haiduk telling us:

“All of our personal dynamics were put into this short. In fact, I don’t know if we could have crammed any more of our dynamics in there if we tried. We’re talking about 25 years of history between the two of us, so when we began this journey it was the perfect opportunity to put it all out there: the good, the bad, the love, and the irritation. All of it.”

Another thing that will immediately jump out to fans of vampire features is the creative decision made that allows Lana to operate during the daylight without becoming a big pile of ashes. On this, Haiduk explained:

“The idea was to create our own lore. This short is a proof of concept for the feature which goes into so much more depth of the lore we created. We wanted to throw out the old tropes and create new limitations.”

Going even deeper, Tatum said:

“Adding to what my mom said, on a pure visual level, the interiors became the dark place and the exteriors became the light. Mirroring what a person is going through on the inside versus what they allow the world to see. On the outside, Lana is calm, pristine, bright, and in control. But on the inside, she’s fighting with this darkness within her.”

Strode Is a Product of Her Environment in 'Brand New Cadillac'

Close

As we watch Strode vie for her mother’s love while also dodging it, it’s hard not to wonder if her life could’ve been any different. To this, Tatum said:

“Yeah, I do think her life would have turned out differently. Strode is the way she is because she has 23 of her mom’s chromosomes, which makes her this weird hybrid between vampire and human. She might not have the need to feed on blood, but she still has those killer instincts. So if her mom wasn’t a vampire, Strode probably would have just been some semi-normal girl. Her situation is very much genetic.”

And, in case you were wondering, yes, Tatum’s character’s name is a nod to the iconic character played by Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, as the actress explained, “That was my dad’s little Easter egg he popped in there.”

You can check out our exclusive first look at Brand New Cadillac above and head over to the ScreamFest website to snag tickets for the horror short’s world premiere.

Get Tickets