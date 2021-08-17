[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the season finale of Brand New Cherry Flavor, “Bodies.”]

From creators Nick Antosca (Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion, the Netflix original series Brand New Cherry Flavor follows Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar), as she comes to Los Angeles with the goal of directing her first feature film. After believing that Lou Burke (Eric Lange) can make that happen for her, she quickly learns that he’s more predator than producer and turns to the mysterious Boro (Catherine Keener) to set a curse in motion that threatens everyone and everything Lisa has ever known.

During this interview with Collider, Antosca and Zion talked about what made them want to turn this novel into a limited TV series, the scene they weren’t sure they’d be able to pull off, finding their perfect Lisa Nova, what Keener brings to Boro, the kittens, the freedom they had in telling the story they wanted to tell, and whether they’d ever consider doing another season.

Collider: This show is completely wild, in the best way. Thank you for making me sit there and go, “Oh, my God, what is happening?” every 30 seconds.

NICK ANTOSCA: No problem.

How did you come to read this book, and how did it go from book to TV series?

ANTOSCA: It’s a good question. A lot of people ask and have the reaction of, “Where the fuck did this come from? How did this get made?” The short answer is that in 2007 or 2008, I struck up an email correspondence with Todd Grimson, the author of the novel, because he had written some short stories. I didn’t even know about the novel. He told me about it, I read it, and it just really stuck with me because it’s just so strange. It’s a unique blend of genres and styles, and it had this protagonist who is amoral, but also really relatable, at least to me. She’s got this stuff inside of her and this creative energy and she wants to get it out, and she’s navigating this nightmare dream world do it. After that, I came to L.A. and started writing scripts and TV, Lenore and I became friends, and Channel Zero got going. In 2016, we were talking and I gave Lenore the book and was like, “I think this might be your vibe. I’ve always wanted to do something with this. What do you think?”

LENORE ZION: He was right, it is my vibe. The book is wild. It’s completely unpredictable. You never know what’s gonna happen on the next page, and that’s one of my favorite things about any kind of writing. I’m a huge fan of Todd’s. There is something so exciting, as a writer, to look at adapting something where the entire creative plane is wide open to you. You could really come up with absolutely anything that you could think of, and it could theoretically fit in this show. That’s just a really fun piece of material to work with.

With this kind of genre, it seems like, at some point, you’d have to figure out how you could pull all of this off. Was there a scene or sequence where you wondering if you’d ever actually be able to do it?

ANTOSCA: Yeah, the sex scene in Episode 4. We knew, from the moment that idea came up between us and the writers’ room, that it was something we wanted to do. Channel Zero was a low-budget show. This is also a low-budget show, so there’s a lot of innovation and figuring out of what we can do that’s gonna shock your mind a little or be eye-opening, but is something that we can actually bring to the screen. There are no massive effects in this show. It’s got this indie spirit behind it, even though it’s for Netflix. We worked with François Dagenais, who designed all of the creatures for Channel Zero and designed a lot of the stuff here, and Todd Masters at MastersFX, and they just come up with cool stuff. You explain, “Okay, we wanna rip this body part off in this way, we wanna do this thing with somebody’s eye, and we wanna make an orifice. How do we do it?” And they were like, “What angles do you want?”

ZION: We were very lucky that Netflix was supportive. They let us do what we wanted, which was surprising and incredible.

ANTOSCA: We’ve been incredibly lucky in getting to make things that feel unique and outside of the box. There are a lot of safe bets in the industry now and a lot of shows that are like, “Okay, this is this Marvel character,” and I love some of those shows. But as a creator, I’m really excited to work with Lenore and to come up with things that nobody else could do or would wanna do.

Was there anything from the book that you really wanted to do, but couldn’t because there just wasn’t a way to do it or it just wouldn’t have worked, logistically?

ZION: Oh, yeah. The book is expansive. There’s a lot of amazing stuff that happens in the book, that we absolutely loved, but it’s a TV adaptation, so you wanna make sure that there’s a clear storyline that goes through the series. You don’t wanna get too messy around it, otherwise you lose that. Even if had a million episodes, we couldn’t put everything in there. The book is just wild.

How hard was it to find the perfect Lisa Nova for this? Did you come to Rosa Salazar pretty early on?

ZION: We did. We’ve been fans of hers for awhile. She was so good in Alita and Undone, and other roles. We needed somebody who would have such an incredible range that they’d be able to project a Lisa Nova who was strong and vulnerable and had great comic timing and who was able to roll with the punches. We needed somebody who really had a wide range of skills, and Rosa really does. I don’t think either of us could imagine a Lisa Nova who isn’t Rosa, at this point. She was exactly what we were hoping for and more.

That feels like it’s the case for this whole cast. Was it easy to put this cast together? Was there one character that was really hard to find?

ANTOSCA: It was pretty easy. We went to Catherine early, and we just loved the idea of Catherine playing this character. We always felt that Catherine Keener has a rock star quality and a coolness that we wanted to see her explore even more on screen. Eric [Lange], we had seen an Escape at Dannemora. He’s such a chameleon. He’s amazing. And Jeff Ward, I had worked with on Channel Zero. I was a huge fan of Manny Jacinto’s from The Good Place. Hannah Levien, who plays Christine, just auditioned and we thought she was really funny.

ZION: She blew us away. She’s so much fun.

ANTOSCA: So, the casting was actually pretty easy on the show.

ZION: We got really lucky.

It seems like with something like this, you have to find people that really understand the tone and what you’re going for, and this cast really got it.

ZION: Yeah, they were down for the weird stuff. They were great.

ANTOSCA: And for something that’s this strange, it’s not like doing a true crime thing, where people know the tone and they know the story and they understand the rules of the world. When you’re doing something that lives on nightmare logic, people have to be willing to take a leap of faith. So, we were very lucky to get this cast.

How did you come to Catherine Keener for Boro? How much of what we see of the character was what you envisioned for the character and how much was her being just ridiculously talented?

ZION: Well, she is ridiculously [talented]. That’s certainly why we wanted her. She also has just an air of coolness to her. There’s something about her on screen that always really pops. She’s got an electricity to her. She delivers lines with a wryness that we have always loved and that felt really right for Boro. In addition to that, she really brought a lot of her own ideas to the character, especially with things like wardrobe and styling. One of the first times we spent time with her, she had this expanse of vintage clothing and she was like, “I think Boro is gonna wear these things.” And she was right, Boro wore those things and it was awesome.

Is there a real-world mythology that inspired the character? If not, how did you arrive at the backstory for that character?

ANTOSCA: Not so much. It’s a bit of a hodgepodge. We took a lot from Todd’s novel, but we also took a lot from occult mythology, and then did what the story needed.

It seems that any friend that makes you consistently vomit kittens isn’t necessarily a friend that you want to have around. Did you ever worry about adding that to deal with, on top of everything else?

ZION: That was something we were pretty amused by, having her keep vomiting up kittens and being like, “Dammit, another one.”

Was there ever a time on set where you had a massive amount of cats around?

ANTOSCA: Some of the cats are puppets. The day where they’re eating the coyote was a lot of cats. There was an animal trainer with them, and that was a fun day. We love cats. Usually, we weren’t literally herding cats, only figuratively. That is the job description of a showrunner. We spend our days herding cats.

ZION: All of the feline heavy lifting was done with puppets.

The relationship between Lisa Nova and Boro is really the core of this story, and that dynamic keeps shifting and evolving and changing. What did you most enjoy about their relationship and about watching it brought to life?

ANTOSCA: Exactly what you just said, the shifting dynamics. Part of what was really interesting about telling the story, for us, is the idea of manipulative mentorship. It’s what Lou does to her, and then in a bigger and more consequential way, it’s what Boro is doing to her too. But actually, the person who’s being preyed on and who’s being cast as the protégé is the more powerful one. She only learns that later.

The first half of this series is an extremely what-the-fuck experience that’s built out of shock and mystery, but you do eventually offer some pretty substantial and specific answers for what’s going on. With the introduction of the other side, how did you decide how specific to get with that and how much to leave to the audience’s imagination?

ZION: We wanted to include enough that it made sense. You never wanna write something that leaves people wondering or having a bunch of unanswered questions that are unsatisfying. But there’s something, as a writer, that’s very satisfying about allowing your audience to fill in the blanks with their own projection. Knowing where to leave those gaps helps you find a way to make the show more resonant to your audience. Hopefully, we did that.

Once we do understand the truth about Boro, the Jaguar mother, Lisa’s mom, and the other side, it becomes clear that there are a lot of versions of life after death. Does that also apply to these zombified henchmen? Do they still have spirits or souls, in some other plane of existence?

ANTOSCA: We talked about this and we don’t think Boro is lying when she says that she could bring a certain character who she’s killed back. She’s made him a zombie and with great effort, she could bring him back. In the mythology of this world, when people die, their souls do linger. There are ghosts in this world. We didn’t get into that in the mythology here, but we did talk about what the potential consequences of some of the story choices were.

This is listed as a limited series, but it ends on a pretty open note. Do you have ideas for future stories in this universe, whether it’s more for Lisa Nova or more of an anthological approach, like Channel Zero?

ANTOSCA: You never wanna say never, but we did plan for a contained season because we loved so much the experience on Channel Zero, of knowing that this is the shape and this is the story. That said, it could happen. In the streaming world, I hate when you go two seasons and there’s a big cliffhanger, and it’s not resolved, and then it’s canceled. I love doing limited series, for that reason.

From the beginning, did you guys know what the season's ending would be? Did you know who would and wouldn’t survive, along the way, and did any of that change?

ZION: We knew what the ending would be, from pretty early on. We didn’t necessarily know who would and wouldn’t die, of all of the characters, but that’s the process in the writers’ room. You figure out where it goes and how you get to the end goal.

Brand New Cherry Flavor is available to stream at Netflix.

