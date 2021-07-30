The official trailer for Brand New Cherry Flavor is finally here to teach us that, even if someone really deserves revenge, maybe dark magic is not the best way to do it. Starring Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) as a young film director, the eight-episodes limited series will be appropriately released on a Friday, August 13.

The trailer takes us back to ‘90s Hollywood, where the young filmmaker Lisa N. Nova (Salazar) is abused by a producer (Eric Lange) who uses his position of power to sell her lies of success. To get revenge, Lisa contacts a tattoo artist (Catherine Keener) — who’s also a witch — to set a curse on the man who betrayed her trust. Dark magic comes at a price, however, and in her pursuit of revenge, Lisa ends up opening herself to evil spirits.

Brand New Cherry Flavor adds a supernatural flavor to the plot and a stylish look that makes the upcoming limited series irresistible. Inspired by a novel of the same name by Todd Grimson, Brand New Cherry Flavor also stars Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Hannah Levien (The Magicians), Leland Orser (I Am The Night), and Patrick Fischler (The Right Stuff). Nick Antosca (Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion (Billions) serve as showrunners and writers.

All the eight hour-long episodes of Brand New Cherry Flavor are coming exclusively to Netflix on August 13. Check the new trailer and character posters below.

Here's the official synopsis for Brand New Cherry Flavor:

Lisa N. Nova (Rosa Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hitmen, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And Lisa’s going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive.

