The crime movie belongs to a genre that has been constructed, deconstructed, and reconstructed essentially since cinema began. In that canon, one of the most unique entries has to be Seijun Suzuki's 1967 yakuza film, Branded to Kill. Following Japan's third-best hitman on an odyssey through the crime underworld, Branded to Kill gleefully disavows the tried and true rules of the genre in favor of bold experimentation. This cost Suzuki his career, as he was blacklisted by the Japanese film industry for making films that "make no sense and no money." Yet, we are left with a film that carries a cinematic legacy with Jim Jarmusch and Park Chan-wook singing its praises. How did Suzuki manage to make a timeless film that cost him his career?

Seijun Suzuki Subverted the Classical Genre Film Tropes

To understand Branded to Kill, one must understand the landscape of the genre film at the time. Today, noir films constitute some of the greatest films ever made, with masters like Billy Wilder, Louis Malle, and Akira Kurosawa all staking their claim in the genre. At the time, they were considered genre fodder, the way horror movies were considered broadly until very recently. Essentially, they were films made to be consumed easily, usually in a double feature, to maximize both profit and turnover. In an 11-year span, Suzuki made 40 films, most of them Yakuza films, or Japanese crime/mob movies. Suzuki was expected to make easily digestible films that could be easily understood, with simple plot lines and visuals. He did the exact opposite.

Branded to Kill is a crime movie running at maximum speed. Suzuki disregarded the standard trappings of the genre, turning them on their heads instead. Where one would expect to see a standard, hard-boiled detective tracking down a mysterious femme fatale, Suzuki does the opposite. The hyper-serious macho protagonist of the time is instead Goro (Joe Shishido), a striver hitman obsessed with the smell of rice, who falls to pieces once he realizes someone is after him. He is, very importantly, the third-best hitman in Japan, with the ranking system being discussed like it's a boxing weight class. The femme fatale, Misako (Annu Mari), openly craves death, begging to be killed by Goro, who cannot bring himself to do it. The film is haunted by butterflies; dead butterflies seemingly come out of Misako's body, and at one point, a butterfly obscures the majority of the screen.

Instead of gritty fight scenes, Goro escapes shootouts by jumping on passing balloons or shooting people through pipes. (This was later paid homage to by Jim Jarmusch in Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai.) Suzuki cuts to bodies flying off buildings we didn't know existed, dead men opening doors, and burning men sprinting through fields, only to be shot through windshields that never seem to break. The villain, The Number One Killer (Koji Nanbara), handcuffs himself to Goro like it's a sitcom B plot and openly flaunts his ability to urinate anywhere as proof of his hitman bona fides. The film ends in a boxing ring, something you could read as a crack at the competitive nature of these supposedly cold-blooded killers. At times, a very funny movie, Branded to Kill never loses its cool. Stunning visuals like a butterfly in a sniper scope, or its beautiful chiaroscuro lighting maintain that the film isn't just one big joke.

'Branded to Kill' Cost Suzuki His Career

Branded to Kill is an exercise in absurdity. At a time when crime movies were full of the most hardened killers imaginable, here we have a killer foiled by butterflies, who just wants to be the best at his job. The bizarre style of Suzuki makes for a very interesting time at the movies, the kind of filmmaker that even his misses are quite interesting. Unfortunately, Nikkatsu, the production company Suzuki worked for at the time, did not see it that way. Kyūsaku Hori, president of Nikkatsu, said of Suzuki's career as a filmmaker, "He should quit. Suzuki should open a noodle shop or something instead." Despite a strong current of underground and student support, Suzuki was ultimately fired from Nikkatsu, his films were pulled from potential screenings, and following a lengthy legal battle for wrongful termination, was ultimately blacklisted from the Japanese film industry. He would not make another film until 1977, and his career unfortunately never really recovered. The career of one of the most innovative and original filmmakers ever was stamped out by the boot of the film industry.

Seijun Suzuki Continued to Influence Other Filmmakers

This was not the end of Suzuki's influence. His destruction of the norms of the crime genre has served as continuous inspiration for those who came after him. Jim Jarmusch, as mentioned earlier, was greatly influenced by Suzuki for his hitman classic Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai, thanking him in the credits of the film, and going as far as screening the film for Suzuki personally when the two met in Japan. Most notably, the similarities between Suzuki and one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the 20th century, Wong Kar-Wai, cannot be denied. The experimentation and bizarre nature of his film Fallen Angels would not be possible without the work Suzuki had done in Branded to Kill, especially the moments where we see the film change film speed, or in its excellent yet strange shootout scenes. What could be seen as pointless excess at the time, can now be resurrected as some of the most innovative crime cinema ever made.

Branded to Kill is a beautiful, bizarre movie. What Suzuki did in the constraints of a B movie is absolutely staggering, and there is a reason why the legacy of this film continues to live on almost 60 years after its release. It is a shame that we never got to see what Suzuki could have continued to do with a career as a filmmaker, but Branded to Kill stands as a monumental achievement in a genre packed full of heavy hitters. A film that breaks every rule in the book, but shines as an all-time crime classic, and a testament to the fact that sometimes, style can win over substance.