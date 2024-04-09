The Big Picture An executive producer stated Brandi "disrespected" Caroline, not sexually violated her, during filming.

Caroline felt safe to continue filming and did not want Brandi sent home after the incident.

The Morocco season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip has been temporarily suspended due to ongoing legal concerns.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has made headlines again due to the involvement of former housewives Brandi Glanville from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Caroline Manzo from Real Housewives of New Jersey. Recently, an executive producer from the reality series has come forward in court documents stating that Brandi did not "sexually violate" Caroline but rather "disrespected" her. Brandi quickly shared her thoughts on the matter, expressing her dissatisfaction with the newly revealed information. In a post on her X account, Brandi stated, "Am I happy? No. Do I feel vindicated? No. I'm f--king pissed than ever. What these producers do to make a TV show is disgraceful and disgusting. I begged for them to intervene. I almost died. It took a lawsuit....I'm not ok."

Earlier this year, it was previously reported that Caroline accused Brandi of sexually harassing her while filming the show. As a result, Caroline filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Peacock, alleging that the producers encouraged Brandi to engage in non-consensual behavior by "forcing herself on her and to kiss her without consent" during their time filming in Morocco. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Brandi allegedly "mounted Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo's cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo's mouth, while humping her."

'RHUGT' Producer Reveals More About Morocco Trip

The court documents related to Caroline Manzo's lawsuit discuss how Manzo told Lisa Shannon and the production team that Brandi's actions "triggered her past childhood trauma," and it was noted that Caroline never mentioned the assault. The documents further state, "Our primary concern was Caroline's safety, and she told us that she felt safe and wanted to keep filming, and she did not want Brandi sent home." The documents note how Caroline was never "left alone" with Brandi that night. The following morning, Caroline told producers that she still "felt safe and wanted to continue filming," in addition to Brandi not being allowed to be included in group activities after the incident. Caroline only requested not to be filmed when the cast planned to visit Brandi at her hotel, a request that was respected. Shortly after, Caroline allowed production to film her explaining her early departure from the trip. Page Six has reported that Caroline's attorney has not responded to their request for comment at this time.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has captured the hearts of fans who eagerly anticipated the Morocco season. This installment features beloved former housewives Phaedra Parks, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi. However, due to ongoing legal concerns, the airing of this particular season has been temporarily suspended.

