Brandi Glanville loves to talk about the housewives and this time, she's coming for Kelly Bensimon. On her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills talked about how she didn't think that Bensimon was being honest about her finances after her divorce. Glanville doesn't believe that Bensimon was left with nothing from her ex-husband, pushing back at a narrative that Bensimon has been saying for years against photographer Gilles Bensimon. In Glanville's view, she just doesn't see how it is true that she was left with "nothing," a statement that Bensimon continued to push on her return to the Bravo world in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

Glanville had Bensimon's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy co-star Kristen Taekman on the podcast with her when she began talking about Bensimon's money situation. “She claims that she didn’t get anything from her ex-husband. I’m sorry, but that’s just not true,” Glanville said. "If someone gives you a $12 million dollar house in the Hamptons, you got something. And I promise you, she didn't get nothing. It's just impossible." Bensimon sold the home in 2012 for less than the asking price.

Glanville went on to double down on her idea of Bensimon's money situation. “You saw her house in the promos. The way she lives, the kids,” she said. “The whole ‘I came from nothing and I built everything on my own,’ it’s just… there’s no way – he was so rich – that she got nothing.” It forced Taekman to finally ask if she believed that Bensimon's ex was that wealthy. "Yes. I do. Gilles Bensimon? 100 percent," she said. "He was a huge fashion photographer. He shot every cover of ELLE. I'm sorry, she got stuff. Trust me, she didn't get what I got, which was sh*t."

Since her departure in 2015, Glanville has continued to be connected to Bravo. Whether talking about the wives in various franchises or her returning to the world in Season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip, she's always at the center of controversy.

Her most recent headline fiasco is the alleged sexual misconduct interaction between her and RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo. As a result of whatever transpired, Bravo has opted to delay airing the Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 mashup and released RHONY Legacy instead. Many believe the season will never air due to legal implications. Glanville insists she did nothing inappropriate, though Manzo and co. claim otherwise.

