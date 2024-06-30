The Big Picture Brandi Glanville criticizes Bravo over Ultimate Girls Trip incident and the recent RHONJ fight.

Glanville accuses producers of knowing about Taylor Armstrong's domestic violence on RHOBH.

She defends her own behavior, stating it's not the same as physically hurting someone like on Vanderpump Rules.

Brandi Glanville and Bravo have not been great since she was on Ultimate Girls Trip with Caroline Manzo where it was alleged that Glanville was inappropriate with Caroline Manzo. Glanville is speaking out against the network. Recently, she's given her take on the physical fight between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Cabral and Aydin were having a disagreement after Aydin had mocked Cabral for not putting Aydin Plastic Surgery on a step and repeat. Cabral continually tried to explain to Aydin why she wasn't included, while Aydin hurled insults. As things were heating up between them, Aydin shoved Cabral, with Cabral retaliating by smashing a drink in Aydin's face. Glanville did not like that fight and likened it to an HR issue. Glanville took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about the fight.

Glanville wrote: "Women are physically fighting on RHNJ &that seems to be ok with producers. Where is HR now?Also Im pretty sure producers pushed Kenya to show that video. They know what is going to happen before it does- Just like they all knew of Taylors physical abuse as it was happening." Someone pointed out to Glanville that it is a bit hypocritical of her to say this because she slapped Lisa Vanderpump. "Yeah but you slapped LVP and still had a job afterwards," they wrote and Glanville pushed back, saying "Not the same. I was not trying to hurt her."

Brandi Glanville's Tweet Is a Big Accusation Against Bravo Producers

Image via Getty Images

Glanville and Armstrong appeared on RHOBH together for two seasons before Armstrong exited the series. Armstrong has claimed that she hid her abuse from the network, and that another co-star outed it while filming. She hasn't spoken about Glanville's tweet.

You can watch Glanville on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 14

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock