The Big Picture Brandi Glanville's homophobic tweet targeting the husbands of Angie and Meredith on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is unnecessary and offensive.

The rumors of infidelity surrounding Angie's husband are baseless, and the couple has been longtime supporters of the LGBTQ community.

The show should refrain from speculating about someone's sexuality, especially when it involves children who may be affected by online reactions.

There is something in the water of Salt Lake City. Whether it's cast member trying to out someone's son, or slinging allegations of cheating among the group, there's plenty of drama between the cast. So outside interference from other Bravo staples isn't necessary. But Brandi Glanville didn't get the hint. The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been making a lot of headlines with false accusations and saying things completely off the rails so much so that she has been checked into the hospital (on her own) for stress-induced angioedema. This hasn't stopped her from live-tweeting the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and deciding to come for some of the husbands while she can in a homophobic tweet straight out of the playbooks of 2006.

Glanville, who is reportedly still in the hospital, tweeted "I'm pretty sure that both Angie and Meredith's husbands are getting the Best "D" in Salt Lake City #sharing is caring" about Angie Katsanevas' husband Shawn Trujillo - and Meredith Marks' husband Seth Marks. The tweet comes after Angie has addressed the rumors about her husband in the past since Marks and their fellow housewive Monica Garcia has made comments about Shawn and Angie's relationship on the show. Glanville is clinging to rumors that have circulated on the show itself, but that doesn't mean she still isn't going for a low blow that isn't homophobic.

“These rumors of infidelity have never existed,” Angie said to Hollywood Life. “My husband and I are allies of the gay community. My husband and I have been together for 30 years. We have been supporting the LGBTQ community for 30 years, not just at events taking photos. We love our gays — both of us. What we are offended at is rumors about infidelity which have absolutely never existed in the Salt Lake City community about our marriage.”

Brandi Has Enough of Her Own Controversy

The last thing Brandi needs to do is insert herself into any drama, considering the drama she allegedly embroiled herself in while filming the upcoming season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls' Trip. A second stint for her on the mashup, Brandi reportedly sexually accosted RHONJ OG Caroline Manzo without her consent. The moment was reportedly not caught on tape. Caroline was said to be so uncomfortable that she ended the trip to Morocco early, and Brandi was asked to leave by production. She has since stated that she's ready for the show to air and the truth to be revealed, seemingly denouncing she did anything wrong. But Caroline's camp, her sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita, says otherwise.

During an episode of the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Laurita revealed explain that she spoke with Caroline upon her return to The Garden State. “It was really traumatic for [Manzo]. Whatever happened was very traumatic...She said it was just very traumatic. She’s trying to process it all,” Laurita said.