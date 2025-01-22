Once upon a time, saying the name Cronenberg meant you were definitely talking about the director of The Fly, Dead Ringers, Videodrome, and Eastern Promises: David Cronenberg. Admittedly, to this day, he is still the best-known Cronenberg, and “Cronenbergian” can be used in a similar way to the term “Lynchian” (for David Lynch), with both terms describing a certain kind of style of filmmaking sometimes imitated, but rarely equaled. David Cronenberg has been directing for much longer than his son, Brandon Cronenberg, with the 40-year-headstart helping there for hopefully obvious reasons, but the last decade or so has seen the latter Cronenberg releasing several movies that live up to the legendary cinematic surname he has. There are things found within the filmographies of both men worth comparing, but also plenty of differences, helping Brandon Cronenberg combat any nepotism allegations that might be thrown his way.

Well, if you want to call him a nepo baby, nothing's stopping you; it's within the realms of free speech and all. But Brandon Cronenberg's filmography so far, though small, is largely impressive. Everything he's done between 2012 and 2023, as far as feature films go, can be classified within the realm of the horror genre, but his three feature films all offer something different in how they scare and unnerve. There are elements of body horror in each, to some extent, as well as a good many interesting science fiction ideas explored in all three. These movies constitute a directorial hat-trick, as even if they're not all of equal quality necessarily, all have things to offer for anyone who enjoys blends of sci-fi and horror while not minding things getting pretty extreme in places. All of Brandon Cronenberg's films to date are ranked below, starting with the solid and ending with the surprisingly great.

3 'Antiviral' (2012)

Starring: Caleb Landry Jones, Sarah Gadon, Malcolm McDowell

It would be going too far to label Antiviral a miss, but it is probably the least confident and least impressive movie Brandon Cronenberg has directed to date. That being said, it was also his feature film debut, and is pretty good as far as first movies go. It's really just the case that what he made later on eclipsed Antiviral in quality (and it also took a while for those follow-ups to get made, with his second film coming out almost a decade on from this one). Minimalism is the name of the game here as far as style and atmosphere go, though Antiviral does deal with some big ideas, and has a rather ambitious premise, too. It's about viruses that get harvested from the bodies of celebrities when they're sick, with injections containing such viruses getting sold to obsessed fans of the celebrities in question. So it's all about the nature of celebrity and the obsession fans of such celebrities can feel, all elevated to a kind of satirical extent, suggesting where things "could" go in the future.

The main character is someone who works for the virus-harvesting clinic, and he finds his life spiraling out of control when he accidentally gets exposed to a disease that caused the death of a beloved celebrity. It's a novel idea, but perhaps a little too weird and far-fetched to entirely get on board with, and things don't entirely coalesce into something seamless. But what it's going for can be admired, as can the moments of body horror and a committed central performance by the always-interesting Caleb Landry Jones. Brandon Cronenberg would go to more twisted, disgusting, and eye-opening places cinematically after the release of this one, but Antiviral is still quite decent for a directorial debut, with Cronenberg taking more risks here than a good many first-time directors would be willing to take with their first proper movie.

2 'Infinity Pool' (2023)

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman