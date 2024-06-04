Brandon Lee has developed something of a cult following over the decades, as fans keep wondering, "What could have been?" As the son of the most famous martial artist of all time, there are impossible expectations to live up to. Alas, Brandon Lee had no intention of being the next Bruce Lee, understanding that, to get his foot in the door, he would have to take on action roles. Lee began his martial arts training with his father, but after Bruce Lee's death, he later trained in the art called Jeet Kune Do with Guro Dan Inosanto, Bruce Lee's most senior student. Lee was an extremely capable martial artist, and he utilized this to great effect throughout his career.

By 1993, it seemed that Brandon Lee was set to be the next big thing in Hollywood when the unthinkable happened. The mishandling of a firearm on the set of The Crow led to the death of Brandon Lee, only 28 years old at the time. More than 30 years after his passing, The Crow remains an enduring gem of '90s cinema. Rumors persist that Brandon Lee auditioned for the part of Johnny Cage in the first live-action Mortal Kombat film and that The Wachowskis considered him for Neo in The Matrix. Lee only made six movies, and while his cinematic legacy might be short, it is no less meaningful.

6 'Laser Mission' (1989)

Directed by BJ Davis

A Laser Mission with no lasers at all. After stealing a diamond and kidnapping a scientist, the KGB plans to use his expertise to build a deadly laser. Michael Gold (Lee) is an American mercenary on a mission to stop their plans and convince the scientist to defect to the USA.

Laser Mission is often ignored among Brandon Lee fans and with good reason. A train wreck from start to finish, Laser Mission is nothing of note. Despite having the charismatic and extremely talented Brandon Lee as the lead, the film fails on all fronts. The action is uninteresting, the dialogue is bad, and the story is strange and makes no sense at all. Laser Mission is only fun to laugh at, not even excelling as a so-bad-it's-good classic. This one is best left alone, although Lee's most ardent fans might want to give it a second chance.

5 'Kung Fu: The Movie' (1986)

Directed by Richard Lang

Brandon Lee's feature film debut, Kung Fu: The Movie, picks up years after the events of the Kung Fu television series from the 1970s. An assassin out for revenge is searching for Kwai Chang Caine (David Carradine). Unbeknownst to Caine, he has a son by the name of Chung Wang (Lee). Under the assassins' mind control, Chung Wang is forced to fight his father.

The Lee family's history with the Kung Fu franchise is riddled with contention. The timeline is roughly as follows: In the 1960s, Bruce Lee pitched an idea for a western called The Warrior. It is widely believed that Warner Bros. took Bruce Lee's idea and reworked it to create what would eventually become the hit television series Kung Fu. On top of that, Bruce had actually been considered for the part of the main character, Kwai Chang Caine. David Carradine was eventually cast as the lead, a problematic casting choice that confused and upset many viewers. Kung Fu: The Movie is an extremely lackluster film that mainly serves as little more than an effort to revive the series. Carradine and Lee share solid chemistry, and they do their best to inject some energy into this otherwise confused effort; they sometimes pull it off. Far from required viewing, but an interesting watch nonetheless.

4 'Showdown In Little Tokyo' (1991)

Directed by Mark L. Lester

A buddy cop movie with all the cheese and charm of a delightful '80s B-movie, Showdown In Little Tokyo is so bad it's good. Starring Dolph Lundgren and Brandon Lee as two cops with conflicting personalities who become partners and attempt to stop a drug lord (Cary Hiroyuki-Tagawa).

Action-packed from start to finish, Showdown in Little Tokyo is a wild film. The dialogue is terrible, and the fight choreography is mostly standard for its time and lacks any depth. What carries Showdown In Little Tokyo is the charismatic leading duo and the over-the-top nonsense they get into throughout. The entire cast seems to be fully aware that the plot is total nonsense, and they lean into that to great effect. A lot of talented people were involved in the movie, but it just seems as though they weren't attempting to create anything compelling. Showdown In Little Tokyo is very entertaining, but nothing more.

3 'Legacy of Rage' (1986)

Directed by Ronnie Yu

Brandon Lee's first leading role was in Legacy of Rage, a Hong Kong action film that tells a classic revenge story. It follows Brandon Ma (Lee), a waiter who is framed for a crime he didn't commit. Once he is released from prison, he seeks revenge on those who framed him.

After Kung Fu: The Movie, Brandon Lee followed in his father's footsteps and looked to Hong Kong to kick-start his career. One of the standout moments in Legacy of Rage is Brandon's fight with Bolo Yeung, who acted alongside Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon. Legacy of Rage would be Brandon's only Hong Kong film, and it's a surprisingly solid effort. It's not great and has a fairly formulaic plot, but the action is good, and Lee shows the appeal and confidence of a certified leading man. Flawed but genuinely engaging, Legacy of Rage is a worthy entry in Brandon Lee's career.

2 'Rapid Fire' (1992)

Directed by Dwight H. Little

Something of a hidden gem, Rapid Fire is a highly underrated film of the 1990s that far exceeds the quality of many action films of the era. College student Jake Lo (Lee) witnesses a murder and is now the target of a crime organization and crooked law enforcement who want him dead. Lieutenant Mace Ryan (Powers Boothe) sees Jake's involvement as his opportunity to finally bring down these criminals. With Mace Ryan protecting him in exchange for his cooperation, Jake must unwillingly help in the operation.

Unfairly written off as a mere cash grab on the Lee family name, Rapid Fire was not nearly as well received by critics in 1992 as it should've been.

Love or hate it, Rapid Fire is the moment when it became clear that Brandon Lee was undeniable. Brilliantly marketed with quotes such as "Move over Van Damme and Seagal" in the promotional material, it was clear that 20th Century Fox believed in this film and Brandon Lee. A leading man with charisma, good looks, range as an actor, and martial arts prowess that rivaled that of his peers, Brandon Lee was set to be the next big action star. In addition to making several nods to Jackie Chan's Hong Kong films, Lee's fights in Rapid Fire are well-thought-out and far more intelligent compared to his previous work, telling a unique story and, at times, requiring some degree of martial arts experience to fully grasp. Jeet Kune Do practitioners will spot several instances in which the art's "economy of motion" principle is applied. Rapid Fire's finest moment is the fight between the legendary Al Leong and Brandon Lee, in which a brief but stunning Wing Chun trapping sequence takes place. Unfairly written off as a mere cash grab on the Lee family name, Rapid Fire was not nearly as well received by critics in 1992 as it should've been. Alas, it remains a must-see for not only fans of Brandon Lee but for fans of action cinema.

1 'The Crow' (1994)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Certainly in the conversation for the golden standard by which all comic book adaptations should be measured, The Crow is by far the best of Brandon Lee's films. A young musician named Eric Draven (Lee) and his fiancé, Shelley Webster (Sofia Shinas), are murdered the day before they are to be married. A year later, a mysterious crow brings Eric back from the dead. Immediately setting his revenge into motion, Eric systematically takes the lives of everyone involved in their murder. Lee wanted to get away from the martial arts roles he had begrudgingly got his foot in the door with and hoped to take on more dramatic roles. The Crow was finally his opportunity to do just that. A major factor for its success is that The Crow captures the essence of the early 1990s in a way that is difficult to rival. Brandon's portrayal of Eric Draven genuinely feels like a musician in the early 1990s, and not just because of the fashion, the music, or the attitude; this film is a time capsule of a bygone era.

Lee shows an exceptional ability to thoroughly convey every emotion a person in Eric's situation would naturally feel: empathy, mourning, anger, sadness, insanity, and even brief moments of joy as he gains a newfound perspective and appreciation for life. There is a constant balance of rage and gentleness to his performance that few actors could pull off. Other talented actors may try to play Eric, but Brandon Lee was lightning in a bottle. What made this character special cannot be done again, partly because the real-life world in which he was created is gone: MTV is dead and the grunge movement was already on its way out by 1994. In other words, the authentically alternative attitude and style the film exudes is purely of its time; any attempt to recreate it could easily feel misguided and hollow, and any change, however minimal, would make Eric feel like another character. Three decades after The Crow's release, it's near-universally regarded as a masterpiece. Brandon Lee's final performance is a painful reminder of the beauty and brilliance the world was robbed of due to human negligence.

