When mentioning several of the canceled Netflix Original Series that viewers have never gotten over, The OA is high on that list. The mystery thriller created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij gained a cult following shortly after the first season premiered. The news that the show would not return for a third season was a surprise, given the major cliffhanger at the end of Season 2. Five years later, the calls to save The OA still echo loudly. Brandon Perea played Frenchie on the show. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting his latest film, Twisters, Perea talked about the show's future, which gave him his big break.

"I’m one of those people that has a feeling it’s not over," Perea said when asked if he shares the sentiments of the show creators who have hinted that they are working toward bringing it back. He revealed that all these years later, he still keeps the door open for the show. "I think they have a way to continue the story, which I have no idea about, but I’m down and I’m willing to be a part of The OA whenever it’s time to come back around. I leave my door open with it, too. It just feels like there are some chapters that we’ve got to close that aren’t closed yet," he said. He talked about the positivity emanated by Marling and Batmanglij about The OA's future, saying,

"We have this weird feeling, and Zal is very hopeful. He’s not even hopeful; he just seems very sure of himself. So that gives me assurance as well where I’m like, “You know what? I feel like we will [finish].” So I carry that same hope, and I’m not surprised by it at all. Those two are warriors, man."

What Has the Team Behind 'The OA' Been Up To?

Despite the show's ending and their hopes that it might return at some point, the cast and creatives behind it moved on to other projects that have propelled them into more success. Perea stars in Twisters alongside Glen Powell. He also starred in Jordan Peele's Nope in 2022. He will next be seen in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. Marling and Batmanglij created A Murder at the End of the World, which, like The OA, Marling also acted in. Phyllis Smith (The Office) voices Sadness in Inside Out 2, while Ian Alexander has starred in Star Trek: Discovery since 2022. Patrick Gibson was recently cast to play Young Dexter Morgan in Showtime's upcoming Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin. Emory Cohen starred in Florida Man for Netflix in 2023. Kingsley Ben-Adir brought Bob Marley to life in the 2024 biopic. Jason Isaacs has been featured in several projects after The OA, with The Crowded Room being the most recent and noteworthy.

Both seasons of The OA are available on Netflix.

