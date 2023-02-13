Brandon Sanderson is the most surprising author of the last year. After delighting fans with news of four secret books he’d written during the pandemic, the prolific fantasy author launched a Kickstarter campaign to self-fund their release, hoping to raise 3 or 4 million dollars. In the one month it ran, it became the most successful Kickstarter campaign of all time, more than doubling that of the previous record-holder, and breaking records for the most money raised in 24 hours (15.4 million dollars; it raised its first million in just 35 minutes!) and the fastest to reach $4 and $10 million. No one was more shocked than Sanderson himself, and to thank his fans he had one more surprise up his sleeve – he was also writing the fifth book in The Stormlight Archives, set to be released in 2024.

2023 is officially the Year of Sanderson. His four secret books are being released throughout the year (January, April, July, and October), and with adaptations of his novels Steelheart and Mistborn: The Final Empire in development – and more potential announcements to be made — Sanderson will be everywhere. Everywhere, that is, except Audible.

Why Isn't Brandon Sanderson Releasing His New Books on Audible?

Given that Audible accounts for around 63% of U.S. audiobook sales, and their market is only growing, why would an author with such a wide fan base want to deny anyone access to purchasing his books? Sanderson explained in his yearly update, State of the Sanderson 2022, that he will not be placing his new novels on Audible due to his belief that “they treat their authors very poorly, particularly indie authors.”

The most surprising author of 2022 had one more surprise up his sleeve. In a rare move, Sanderson has brought some transparency to the opaque policies of the audiobook industry, calling out the Amazon-owned Audible on the 2022 State of the Sanderson blog post as “very bad for authors” and asserts their author payments are “unconscionable.” He claims Audible pays merely 40% back to the author — not even half! — and that percentage goes down to 25% if your book isn’t exclusive to the service. Sanderson explains why this is far too low. “For a frame of reference, most brick-and-mortar stores take around 50% on a retail product. Audible pays indie authors less than a bookstore does when a bookstore has storefronts, sales staff, and warehousing to deal with.” There is heated debate amongst authors if even these published percentages are correct, as some contracts split the payment with the audiobook producer, and the narrator is paid out of the author’s pocket.

RELATED: 10 Bestselling Fantasy Novels of the Last 10 Years

Sanderson also discusses in his State of Sanderson post the lack of market forces allowing Audible to increase its profit margin (on very little outlay) and explains the better deals he got with Spotify and Speechify. Amazon revolutionized the printed book industry with the Kindle and e-books and has now cornered the market on audiobooks with Audible. Audible is currently the largest retailer of audiobooks in the world, and there are no real competitors, allowing them to set any margin they please. After struggling to find any publisher who wouldn’t just on-sell his books to audible, Sanderson contends “Audible runs this town, and they set the rates.” While he can’t detail his deal with Spotify (silenced by an NDA) he does clarify what the terms of his deal with Speechify were — a whopping 70% cut. This figure, he reasons, is more in line with the rates of reimbursement for digital products — and what Amazon pays the author for their e-book.

Currently, audiobooks have around 6-7% market share of all books sold in any format, but this is not necessarily the case with all authors. Sanderson himself said that 75% of pre-sales for his previous novel The Lost Metal were audiobooks (predominantly on Audible) and the author of The Martian (Andy Weir) claims he made more money from his audiobook than he did from the movie. Thanks to his wildly successful Kickstarter campaign, Sanderson doesn’t need to “squeeze people for every penny” and can instead pick and choose where his projects end up without having to accept a low-ball offer from the biggest company in town.

Sanderson clarifies, “I like the people at Audible. I like a lot about Audible. I don’t want to go to war—but I do have to call them out. This is shameful behavior.” He continues, “It’s a good company doing bad things.” Their practices are “squeezing indie authors to death,” and he encourages his fans to take the time to purchase their audiobooks from the companies that have supported him, in turn making audiobooks more accessible instead of being heavily controlled by a single entity. “Each book you buy somewhere else helps break open this field. It will lead to lower prices, fewer subscription models, and better pay for authors.” Safe to say, “The books will not be on Audible for the foreseeable future,” but they will still be available in other forms of your choice. All Sanderson asks is that you choose wisely.