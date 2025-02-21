It’s been more than two years since DC Studios announced its Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, and yet, the search for the next Batman continues. While the Caped Crusader made a fleeting appearance in Creature Commandos, work on The Brave and the Bold remains in limbo, with filmmaker Andy Muschietti’s take on the Dark Knight seemingly still years away. Meanwhile, The Batman – Part II has also encountered delays but appears to be slowly moving forward. But whether or not Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne transitions into James Gunn's DCU is up for debate, so for now, fans have plenty of time to speculate on who could take up the mantle of Bruce Wayne in the DCU.

One name that has gained traction amongst the online fandom is 1923 star Brandon Sklenar, who has once again spoken out on how much he wants to wear the cape and cowl. Sklenar has been making quite the name for himself lately after his work in projects like 1923, Drop, and It Ends With Us, and his genuine passion for the character certainly adds to his appeal. Speaking to The Movie Podcast, Sklenar revealed just how much the role means to him:

"Batman’s been my favourite comic book since I was a child, and it’s secretly been my forever dream to be Batman," he admitted. "That’s not something you want to say too much."

But when he saw his name being linked with the role by fans who thought he'd be well suited, Sklenar did confess that he couldn't help but pay attention and let the excitement get to him.

"I started seeing all this fan art and was like, 'Oh, damn, I like this. This kinda makes sense. It makes a lot of sense. I think I would crush that role and I'd love to do it if it ever happens. I'd love to do it."

Could Brandon Sklenar Be Batman?

With DC currently focused on Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Clayface, there’s still time before a new Batman officially enters the DCU. If Clayface includes a cameo from Bruce Wayne, it could be the perfect moment to introduce the next Dark Knight, so maybe now is Sklenar's time? He wants it, that's for sure.

"I’ve seen a bunch of fan-casting for this Batman thing, and that’s very interesting to me. I love Batman. That would be a dream, for sure. But we’ll see what happens, I’m built for it. It would have to be the right thing at the right time."

1923 returns to Paramount+ on Sunday. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news and updates.