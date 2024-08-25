The Big Picture The Dutton family faces new challenges in 1923, including Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

Spencer Dutton hunts lions and sharks in his fight for survival, showcasing Brandon Sklenar's action-hero skills in the series.

Taylor Sheridan creates a passionate romance between Spencer and Alexandra, played by Julia Schlaepfer, and their love story evolves amid thrilling adventures.

It makes sense that Brandon Sklenar's first big movie role just so happens to be a romance. Starring opposite Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the summer box office hit, It Ends with Us, Sklenar swoops into the film as an old flame, resulting in a complicated love triangle. However, for those who want to familiarize themselves more with the actor's filmography, he's equally dashing in 1923, the prequel series to Yellowstone created and written by Taylor Sheridan. Thanks to the series that doubled as his big break, Sklenar fits into the Yellowstone universe like a glove, with his gruff demeanor and cowboy-like wildness. Over the course of the series' first season, his character Spencer Dutton, a former soldier and current big-game hunter in Africa, enters a steamy romance with a free-spirited British woman, Alexandra, played by Julia Schlaepfer. Their relationship unfolds amid safaris, shipwrecks, and tropical islands, and serves as a welcome break from all the drama happening back on the frigid Yellowstone ranch.

What Is '1923' About?

1923 tackles many issues that arose during the era from which it takes its name in the lead up to the Great Depression. Tackling issues of Prohibition, Western expansion, and territory rifts, the Dutton family face many battles as they struggle to hold onto their ranch. Harrison Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, the current family patriarch, while Helen Mirren plays his wife, Cara. As the first season progresses, the Duttons enter into a brutal war with local Scottish ranchers, who begin invading cattle ranches to feed their starving sheep. Jerome Flynn plays the ringleader, Banner Creighton, who finds backing from a violent business tycoon, Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), who has his own sights set on procuring the land the Duttons currently live on. This growing tension leads to bloodshed and death on both sides, with devastating losses for the Duttons.

On the other side of the world, Jacob and Cara's estranged nephew and war veteran, Spencer Dutton (Sklenar), has traveled as far away from Montana as he can, shoving down his trauma in the form of being a big-game hunter in Africa. Tasked with hunting dangerous animals who are wreaking havoc in towns and on safaris, he crosses paths with a wealthy British woman, Alexandra (Schlaepfer). The two fall in love despite their different backgrounds and Alex's betrothal to another man, and they begin to travel around Africa together. However, when Spencer finally earns word from Cara about what has been happening on the ranch through many desperate letters, he and Alexandra embark on a perilous journey to come to his family's aid.

Brandon Sklenar Plays a Wild Hunter in '1923'

Sklenar's introduction to 1923 goes off with a bang, literally. After the majority of Episode 1 takes place in the cold, gray Montana skies with repressed colors and aging faces, Spencer's entrance in Africa is a welcome change of pace. We're introduced to him as he's dreaming of a flashback to when he was in World War I, shooting at the enemy and fighting for his life. Sklenar's physicality is unmatched as he brutally wrestles the opposition with just his hands. Sheridan expertly sets up this exposition to let us know Spencer can, and will kill anything, whether human or animal. Yet Spencer's inner pain and trauma always live on Sklenar's face, and the actor's subtlety in going through the motions of grief is put on display through each new monster he hunts in the jungle, trying to kill his own trauma in the process.

Spencer Dutton also carries a harsh bluntness and sorrow, as his whole life has been defined by death going all the way back to the death of his parents, James and Margaret Dutton. During his first hunting mission, he tracks a wild lion who has been picking off members in a camping area in Africa, casually stating, “Once they get a taste for man, man is the only thing they eat.” Sklenar's calm, cool, and collected twang as he rattles off Sheridan's dialogue is music to the ears, sometimes even sounding like poetry. He's the spitting image of a young Clint Eastwood in the iconic actor's many Westerns, with his cowboy hat, dirty, unbuttoned shirt, and killer blue eyes. The sadness that Sklenar brings renders what should be a macho man more vulnerable and complex, and also makes Spencer the most intriguing character in 1923.

Spencer and Alex Fight for Survival in '1923'

Since this is a Yellowstone series, Sheridan never shies away from drama, or soap opera levels of anguish and waterworks in 1923. The most outrageous sequence comes when Spencer and Alex get shipwrecked after colliding with a ghost ship, making their dangerous journey back to America that much more perilous. Aboard a dingy boat, it flips, and Sklenar and Schlaepfer perform impressive, grueling stunts as their characters are forced to hold their breath underwater, fighting to survive amid the wreckage.

Just when it seems like Spencer and Alexandra have survived the worst of it, they are greeted by a bloodthirsty shark. With Spencer's big, bulking frame and calm demeanor, however, it's clear he is the most dangerous predator in nature. Sklenar demonstrates more impressive stunts by diving back into the water and under the water to get a gun before crawling back onto the boat to scare the shark away from attacking. It's the show's most exhilarating and scariest hunt thus far, but it also cements the actor's status as both a heartthrob and an action hero.

Taylor Sheridan Writes His Most Passionate Romance in '1923'

Steamy romances amid the wilderness are Sheridan's bread and butter. Whether it's Rip and Beth on Yellowstone, Elsa and Sam on 1883, or the enduring love of Jacob and Cara, his beautiful words leap off the page — and the many ships throughout the Yellowstone universe are arguably the best, most sincere part of any series. 1923 is no exception, as Sheridan creates his most passionate love affair yet with Alex and Spencer. Moreover, Schlaepfer is one of Sheridan's best-written female characters to date. Even though she falls for a hunter whose job is to save people from monsters, she's the furthest thing from a damsel in distress. Their meet-cute is a fun, flirty interaction, more than proving that Sklenar knows his way around romance from an acting standpoint

Given that Spencer is bit of a wild animal himself, it's a little ironic that the only person at the current camp he's staying at who isn't afraid to talk to him is the rich socialite. Sklenar and Schlaepfer do most of the work through their longing stares when Alex first approaches Spencer while he's smoking alone at the bar. Their chemistry is strong from the jump, but it's already a forbidden romance because Alexandra is engaged to someone else. As Alex begs Spencer to see the romance in what he does every day, she asks why he's chosen this bleak work for a living, to which he answers, "Because dying is the most alive you’ll ever feel." When Alexandra responds, “You don’t see the romance in that?” the look in both characters' eyes is electric. It's clearly love at first sight.

The true highlight of Sklenar's performance in 1923 is when he showcases his character's more vulnerable side; Spencer sheds his hunter persona to become a man unabashedly in love with a headstrong, unruly woman. It's tied perfectly into a bow via the pair's sweetest scene aboard the ship that ultimately rescues them, where Alex and Spencer decide to get married by the captain, a quiet, intimate moment in a typically fast-paced show. Once again, Sheridan proves no one can write a monologue about professing love like he can, as Alexandra tells Spencer, "When the sun hits your face, I am your shadow. When it finds my back, you are mine. I go where you go. Even if it’s the death of me." 1923 is a fantastic, fun romance on top of being an epic adventure series, and will only continue to thrill as it heads into Season 2 — in part thanks to Sklenar's refreshing performance as a Western action hero for a new era.

1923 is currently available to watch on Paramount+ in the U.S.

